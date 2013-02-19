from the Balconies-and-roofs dept.
Urban farming has grown by more than 30 percent in the United States in the past 30 years. Although it has been estimated that urban agriculture can meet 15 to 20 percent of global food demand, it remains to be seen what level of food self-sufficiency it can realistically ensure for cities.
One recent survey found that 51 countries do not have enough urban area to meet a recommended nutritional target of 300 grams per person per day of fresh vegetables. Moreover, it estimated, urban agriculture would require 30 percent of the total urban area of those countries to meet global demand for vegetables. Land tenure issues and urban sprawl could make it hard to free up this much land for food production.
Is urban farming a pipe dream, or can appropriating vacant lots for traditional farming or employing hydroponics make it work?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 13, @08:58PM
What I am wondering is if there will be quantity and quality in it, will there be enough and will it be cheap or will this turn into some hipster diet where they can eat their locally produced crops and things made from it.
You could probably always find room and space for it in the urban environment, there will always be run down buildings that can be converted or underground complexes that will be great for mushrooms etc. But I doubt you'll see them put up any new 50 floor buildings in the middle of Manhattan to grow carrots in it or whatever. That just goes against the whole thing since attractive spaces in the urban environment are not cheap so this, probably, only works if there are run down parts of town with old factories and such that can be easily converted.
Will it be efficient enough or as noted will this just be for the urban hipsters will the rest of us keep eating food produced out in the countryside.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @09:02PM (1 child)
We'd have to have a good reason why normal farming is no good. Given that, we might switch to artificial lighting with crops stacked up high, and that can be done with moderately-priced land.
Invasive bugs and fungus could go it. We might decide to seal the crops indoors for protection. If we did this, then we might grow crops in buildings similar to warehouses. There might be 40-foot ceilings and forklifts to move plant boxes down for harvesting. It still won't make sense with land value like Manhattan or Tokyo or San Francisco, but it could be done in normal cities.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday February 13, @09:14PM
Exactly. Urban farming is an interesting idea, and for some crops might even be more efficient, but there would be lots of local variables and as long as we continue to have reliable transport from the rural areas I'm not sure what problem urban farming is trying to solve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @09:14PM
Agricultural areas outside of the city are best for growing agricultural products. Hardly a surprise. Doing the same in a city is much more expensive. Some may grow a few stalks in a free space of their apartment and call it urban agriculture, but it's not sufficient even for the grower. If she wants to have a fuller garden, she needs to buy space, water, light - something that comes nearly free on a farm. She wants to set up hydroponics and tiered rows of plants? Sure, as long as you pay.
There is also the problem of "Chinese iron furnaces in every backyard [wikipedia.org]." This program resulted in poor quality of the product and high cost due to decentralization. In our case each plant needs its small pouch of fertilizer. A farmer's self-driving tractor spreads fertilizer by a barrel, and each plant is handled in a millisecond, at a very low cost.
Nobody needs urban farming until the deliveries of food to the city stop. But then everything stops, as the city does not have a coal mine and a coal powerplant, or a nuclear station, or an independent water supply, or a universal factory that makes everything from nothing. In other words, it would be your last chance to leave the city; urban farming will not be your primary thought.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 13, @09:17PM
My former fair city had a substantial urban farming and gardening program going. And while it might not have produced a ton of food in terms of sheer quantity, it did make a substantial difference in what kinds of food were available.
For instance, this community garden [google.com] is right smack dab in the middle of one of the poorest urban neighborhoods in America. And the reason it's there is that it gives the residents of that neighborhood a chance to get fresh vegetables that would otherwise be too expensive and hard to find in the area. Which, as you can imagine, is important for being able to get vitamin A and other important nutrients that simply don't exist in fast food and what you can find in convenience stores.
And the best part is that the spaces they're doing this in had previously housed condemned buildings. The city demolished the buildings, made the now-vacant lots available to rent for something like $10 a year via a land bank, and helped residents create these kinds of places. Turning urban blight into urban agriculture is definitely an improvement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @09:28PM
Questions: when I was young, you didn't plant food near roads or alleys, because of leaded gas. Is that lead still there? Are there other urban environmental chemicals which might be problematic, nowadays? In the smoggiest days in Beijing, would tomatoes in that air be just as fit to eat afterwards?