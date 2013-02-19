19/02/13/1943237 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday February 13, @10:23PM
from the Marvin-has-a-new-pet? dept.
from the Marvin-has-a-new-pet? dept.
After 15 years, in what was supposed to be a 3 month trip, NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity might finally be going to sleep for good. NASA is going to try one last time to reach the rover, but if they can't get a response then the program will finally officially shut down.
https://www.usnews.com/news/news/articles/2019-02-12/nasa-about-to-pull-plug-on-mars-rover-silent-for-8-months
Submitter: At least now we know Opportunity won't take over the moon: https://xkcd.com/1504/
NASA to Try and Reach Opportunity One Last Time, Calling It Quits After That | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday February 13, @10:32PM (1 child)
I think they've called it a done deal: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/feb/13/nasa-makes-final-attempt-to-communicate-with-mars-rover-opportunity [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 13, @10:35PM
Let it rest in peace for as many years as it will take to terraform Mars, invariably resulting in its destruction, either accidentally by drunk idiots, or on purpose by a developer trying to build a condo in a prime spot.
Human nature vs human achievements...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 13, @10:37PM
Have they tried turning it off and on again? Still it's pretty good for something to last about 180 months when the prediction was three.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @10:56PM
Mars Rovers reminds me of the Disney cartoon movie about the garbage compacting robot.
One day when we finally reached Mars, we'll dig up the machines, and build a monument for them. If we manage to stick around long enough/