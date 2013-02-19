After 15 years, in what was supposed to be a 3 month trip, NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity might finally be going to sleep for good. NASA is going to try one last time to reach the rover, but if they can't get a response then the program will finally officially shut down.

https://www.usnews.com/news/news/articles/2019-02-12/nasa-about-to-pull-plug-on-mars-rover-silent-for-8-months

Submitter: At least now we know Opportunity won't take over the moon: https://xkcd.com/1504/