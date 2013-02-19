from the getting-a-leg-up dept.
Lufthansa sues passenger who skipped his flight
A method commonly used by airline passengers to get cheaper fares is at the center of a court row between a German airline and one of its customers.
Lufthansa has taken a passenger, who didn't show up for the last leg of his ticketed journey, to court in an apparent bid to clamp down on "hidden city" ticketing. The practice involves passengers leaving their journey at a layover point, instead of making a final connection.
For instance, someone flying from New York to San Francisco could book a cheaper trip from New York to Lake Tahoe with a layover in San Francisco and get off there, without bothering to take the last leg of the flight.
The unnamed passenger skipped a flight from Frankfurt to Oslo and flew using a separate Lufthansa reservation from Frankfurt to Berlin instead. Lufthansa is calling this a violation of their terms and conditions and has sued the passenger for €2,112 ($2,386).
This method does not work if you have checked bags, and other people have reported retaliation from airlines for the practice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @12:21AM (3 children)
This seems a case that the airlines really need to loose.
Using less services than you paid for should not be in any way be wrong or less than moral.
In fact, setting up the situation that attempts to make this wrong seems on the wrong side of moral.
The airline can choose to not sell a ticket if they see an open flight.
(Two reservations which together require some of the legs to go unused?)
But if the person manages to buy then the tickets should be fine however they are used.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday February 14, @12:30AM
Even if you don't have luggage, you will waste the airline's time if you have a boarding pass.
If the people doing that bothered to stop at the counter to tell the airline they're giving up on the flight, then they shouldn't be penalized for gaming the system. The airline saves a few buck by having that empty seat which was paid for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @12:38AM
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday February 14, @12:39AM
Agreed. Particularly as the already paid seat is likely to be filled by a paying walk-on.
Essentially they get to double dip....and THEN they sue the first guy as well.
Maybe they are trying to move the cable companies up a few notches?
The customer would be perfectly happy to buy the shorter/direct ticket if the airline weren't playing games with fares.
Modern data driven airlines are abysmal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @12:43AM
My pet peeve.
In this age of computized ticketing there is no excuse for it. So when the airline complains about something like this, time to bring out the tiny violin.