The Australian government is having stream ripping sites blocked by ISPs in the ongoing war between the MPAA and the rest of the world. New site blocking laws introduced in Australian in late 2015, and recently beefed up, provide a way for local rights holders to go after sites that facilitate the infringement of copyright. Vanessa Hutley of Music Rights Australia claims that the fact that people use these sites proves that services such as Spotify and Apple Music do not eliminate copyright violations and therefor harsher action is required.

