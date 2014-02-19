19/02/14/0221252 story
The Australian government is having stream ripping sites blocked by ISPs in the ongoing war between the MPAA and the rest of the world. New site blocking laws introduced in Australian in late 2015, and recently beefed up, provide a way for local rights holders to go after sites that facilitate the infringement of copyright. Vanessa Hutley of Music Rights Australia claims that the fact that people use these sites proves that services such as Spotify and Apple Music do not eliminate copyright violations and therefor harsher action is required.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @10:12AM
https://www.jamendo.com/ [jamendo.com] And if that's not your cup of tea, there are million other perfectly legal music sites out there.
Listen to free music, if you like it, you can copy it to your friends. If you're an artist, freeing your music can help you find a new audience.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @10:14AM
They would.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @10:23AM (1 child)
Let's see .... wanted to find an old movie ... not available anywhere else except streaming sites ... wow.. harsher action required?? How about providing fucking content instead? Oh wait, they just want more money.
https://www.recode.net/2017/8/9/16116620/watch-disney-movies-leaving-netflix-streaming [recode.net]
Same thing for Amazon Prime. They had movies in one spot, now they want subscription to "channels" instead?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @10:56AM
There's heaps of movies from the 70's and 80's and 90's I would love to watch.
A while back I read an article that proposed the theory that the reason why those old movies and TV shows are not available is to make the new content more appealing.
Strangely, Netflix has got me addicted to Korean and Chinese shows. I don't even speak the language and have to read subtitles like back when I watched subbed anime. Maybe the old stuff isn't needed, but it would be nice.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday February 14, @10:45AM
To keep prices at an inflated level. The 101 of economics: you need scarce resources.
Streaming "all you can eat" buffets does not make things scarce. Therefore, doing so would expose the real value of the service and content.
Now the media people are in a pickle. The "streaming" part is already at an economic cost level of a rounding error. Keeping prices high means to crack down on (uncontrolled) streaming. Instead of embracing the situation, they try to push for "rules" for economic protection. However, it is obvious, that not all of societal development are buying the new "rules". They are felt as a misguided attempt to reduce access.
