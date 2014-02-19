EDITOR NOTE: previous submission was missing the primary article...wups...

A fossil unearthed in 112-million-year old Cretaceous-period rock by a South Korean high school fossil hunter named Kye-Soo Nam contains something unusual - glowing spider eye tissue.

Though common today, spiders don’t appear much in the fossil record because their soft bodies don’t preserve well, according to the paper published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

This is...the first time that the reflective eye tissue of a spider has been found in a fossil.

researchers indicated the reflective tissue was the 'tapetum'

which the eyes of some animals (but not humans) use for seeing in dim light. It’s why pets and other mammals often have bright, laser-like eyes in photos taken with flash.

Random Info: The Tapetum Lucidem is a layer of cells behind the retina that reflects light back increasing the chances that it stimulates a photoreceptor. This is why it improves night vision.

The High School student Kye-Soo Nam is listed as one of the authors on the paper. Well done.