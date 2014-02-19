19/02/14/0617235 story
posted by martyb on Thursday February 14, @11:36AM
from the fakes-news dept.
from the fakes-news dept.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/04/amazon-10k-warns-investors-about-counterfeit-problem-for-first-time.html
After years of denial and stonewalling, Amazon has admitted for the first time that they have a problem with counterfeit products. This primarily affects the Amazon Marketplace.
As a personal victim of getting counterfeit goods several times from Amazon (and eBay), I thought I'd help spread the word a bit farther. Apparently counterfeit board games is a big thing.
Amazon Admits to Counterfeit Problem | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @11:45AM
Amazon won't do jackshit as long as they get their cut.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday February 14, @11:45AM
With third party sellers Amazon is becoming an Ebay type site that only has buy-it-now. I recently ordered a CD from Amazon and received the wrong one. Contacted Amazon and their response was since it was a third party seller there was nothing they could do but send an email on my behalf. Fortunately the seller was extremely easy to work with. Had they not been I don't know what my recourse would have been. Probably a charge back from my credit card.
I'm really wondering if I want to renew my Prime membership. I'm thinking not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @12:13PM
are you talking about wooden boards, or cardboard boards? --- is durability the problem?
or are you complaining that the instructions were only in some obscure language not-your-own?
because I can imagine many scenarios where a "counterfeit board game" is the same thing, but made by different people.