Consciousness rests on the brain's ability to sustain rich dynamics of neural activity
Thus, consciousness is humans' ability to perceive reality and report it, and it is revealed through the expression of the subjective experience. The question is: how can consciousness be inferred in the absence of communication? Several theories agree that consciousness relates to a self-sustained, coordinated dynamic process of brain activity, which helps humans tune into a constantly changing environment. Therefore, over time, brain signals combine, dissolve, reconfigure and recombine, allowing perception, emotion and cognition to occur.
[...] "Adopting the theoretical viewpoint of brain dynamics as the cornerstone of consciousness, in this study we aimed to determine whether the coordination of brain signals could provide a specific pattern of functional connectivity characteristic of conscious and unconscious states," states Gustavo Deco.
[...] "Our results establish that human consciousness rests on the brain's ability to sustain rich dynamics of neural activity that lose prevalence in unconscious states," points out Gustavo Deco, co-author of the study.
The authors conclude that, following the loss of consciousness, coordinated brain activity is largely restricted to a positive pattern of interareal coherence dominated by the anatomical connections between brain regions. In contrast, conscious states are characterized by a higher prevalence of a complex configuration of interareal coordination that, although still constrained by the anatomy of the brain, also deviates from it and presents positive and negative long-distance interactions.