Thus, consciousness is humans' ability to perceive reality and report it, and it is revealed through the expression of the subjective experience. The question is: how can consciousness be inferred in the absence of communication? Several theories agree that consciousness relates to a self-sustained, coordinated dynamic process of brain activity, which helps humans tune into a constantly changing environment. Therefore, over time, brain signals combine, dissolve, reconfigure and recombine, allowing perception, emotion and cognition to occur.

[...] "Adopting the theoretical viewpoint of brain dynamics as the cornerstone of consciousness, in this study we aimed to determine whether the coordination of brain signals could provide a specific pattern of functional connectivity characteristic of conscious and unconscious states," states Gustavo Deco.

[...] "Our results establish that human consciousness rests on the brain's ability to sustain rich dynamics of neural activity that lose prevalence in unconscious states," points out Gustavo Deco, co-author of the study.

The authors conclude that, following the loss of consciousness, coordinated brain activity is largely restricted to a positive pattern of interareal coherence dominated by the anatomical connections between brain regions. In contrast, conscious states are characterized by a higher prevalence of a complex configuration of interareal coordination that, although still constrained by the anatomy of the brain, also deviates from it and presents positive and negative long-distance interactions.