The Register reports on mysterious malware affecting QNAP's popular NAS appliances.

The company has acknowledged the issue and issued a security advisory with the currently available details.

If you have one or more QNAP NAS appliance(s), like yours truly, it's worth giving the advisory a run through and making sure you aren't affected.

QNAP is still analyzing the malware, and advises:

Recommendation

To avoid possible exploits, you must: Manually update Malware Remover to the latest version.

Update QTS to the latest version.

Update all apps installed on your NAS.

In case you encounter problems or receive the following error message while updating Malware Remover, please wait for the solution: [App Center] Failed to install MalwareRemover. Model does not support MalwareRemover.

Cold comfort. Known indicators of compromise include

around 700 entries were added to their machines' hosts file, all pointing to IP address 0.0.0.0. Those entries sinkholed all requests to common antivirus update servers.

If you only have one copy of your data, you don't have your data. Also online backup is not offline backup.