19/02/14/1728253 story
posted by martyb on Thursday February 14, @06:12PM
from the scientific-method dept.
Earlier this month, a long kept list of Ph.D. scientists who “dissent from Darwinism” reached a milestone — it crossed the threshold of 1,000 signers.
“There are 1,043 scientists on the ‘A Scientific Dissent from Darwinism’ list. It passed the 1,000 mark this month,” said Sarah Chaffee, a program officer for the Discovery Institute, which maintains the list.
“A Scientific Dissent From Darwinism” is a simple, 32-word statement that reads: “We are skeptical of claims for the ability of random mutation and natural selection to account for the complexity of life. Careful examination of the evidence for Darwinian theory should be encouraged.”
https://www.thecollegefix.com/more-than-1000-scientists-sign-dissent-from-darwinism-statement/
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday February 14, @06:16PM (2 children)
Where's the list, so I know which "scientists" I can safely ignore?
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @06:19PM
Redirect to PDF: https://www.discovery.org/f/660 [discovery.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @06:30PM
So you are going to ignore global warming then? Because one of the signers (David Chapman) wrote this:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2010EO370001 [wiley.com]
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @06:23PM
"I'm a 'scientist', not an evolutionary science, but I think I'm an expert all the same."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @06:26PM
I hear a lot about "darwinism" but have never heard it defined ferociously.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pipedwho on Thursday February 14, @06:26PM
Clearly education can’t remove the ‘stupid’ from the student.