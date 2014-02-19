Aladdin. The name conjures up images of a quick thief in the streets, an Arabian city from centuries ago, an evil vizier, and a large terrifying blue genie. Some things just don't translate well from the cartoon version to a live film with actual people on the silver screen. It turns out that the genie from Aladdin is one of them. With comments on social media describing 'Will Smith as Genie is straight nightmare fuel' (sic) director Guy Ritchie may have to work some magic of his own to get this whole new world off the ground and into cinemas.

