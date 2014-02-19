19/02/14/1735234 story
posted by martyb on Thursday February 14, @09:21PM
from the It-aint-easy-being-blue-dept dept.
from the It-aint-easy-being-blue-dept dept.
Aladdin. The name conjures up images of a quick thief in the streets, an Arabian city from centuries ago, an evil vizier, and a large terrifying blue genie. Some things just don't translate well from the cartoon version to a live film with actual people on the silver screen. It turns out that the genie from Aladdin is one of them. With comments on social media describing 'Will Smith as Genie is straight nightmare fuel' (sic) director Guy Ritchie may have to work some magic of his own to get this whole new world off the ground and into cinemas.
I would like to know if he is cosplaying as a smurf or something from Avatar.
Will Smith as Genie is terrifying in the live Aladdin movie | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday February 14, @09:44PM
being Will Smith.
I wouldn't call it terrifying, but it's pretty obvious they went for 'you do you' instead of 'you do Robin'
Not sure I care for it, but the bit showing him is so brief it's hard to say if that won't change. I typically like Will Smith, so I'll withhold judgement until I see more.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 14, @09:49PM
That's hot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RteFY4wj6G0 [youtube.com]
Arab Thanos
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @09:51PM (3 children)
Curious(?) factoid that the original script has him born in a Chinese province.
BTW, Will Smith is too skinny for the genie. Someone with Shaq's physique would be better.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 14, @09:53PM
Editing potential: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0116756/ [imdb.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @09:54PM (1 child)
Or sinbad, but he was already in shazam.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 14, @10:11PM
Berenstein
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]