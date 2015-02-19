from the Bezos-asked-Alexa dept.
Amazon Pulls Out of Planned New York City Headquarters
Amazon on Thursday canceled its plans to build an expansive corporate campus in New York City after facing an unexpectedly fierce backlash from lawmakers, progressive activists and union leaders, who contended that a tech giant did not deserve nearly $3 billion in government incentives.
The decision was an abrupt turnabout by Amazon after a much-publicized search for a second headquarters, which had ended with its announcement in November that it would open two new sites — one in Queens, with more than 25,000 jobs, and another in Virginia.
Amazon's retreat was a blow to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, damaging their effort to further diversify the city's economy by making it an inviting location for the technology industry.
The agreement to lure Amazon to Long Island City, Queens, had stirred intense debate in New York about the use of public subsidies to entice wealthy companies, the rising cost of living in gentrifying neighborhoods, and the city's very identity.
Also at the Long Island City Post, CNBC, CNN, and the Washington Post.
Previously: Amazon Said to be Close to Picking Crystal City, Virginia for Second Headquarters
Amazon Reportedly Picks New York, Northern Virginia for HQ2
Amazon in advanced talks about putting HQ2 in Northern Virginia, those close to process say
Amazon.com has held advanced discussions about the possibility of opening its highly sought-after second headquarters in Crystal City, including how quickly it would move employees there, which buildings it would occupy and how an announcement about the move would be made to the public, according to people close to the process.
The discussions were more detailed than those the company has had regarding other locations in Northern Virginia and some other cities nationally, adding to speculation that the site in Arlington County is a front-runner to land the online retail giant's second North American headquarters and its 50,000 jobs.
The company is so close to making its choice that Crystal City's top real estate developer, JBG Smith, has pulled some of its buildings off the leasing market and officials in the area have discussed how to make an announcement to the public this month, following the midterm elections, according to public and private-sector officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because Amazon has asked that the selection process remain confidential. The company may be having similar discussions with other finalists.
[...] [After] publication of this story, Mike Grella, director of economic development for Amazon, posted on Twitter: "Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You're not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin," he said in reference to the nondisclosure agreements that Amazon required finalists to sign.
The Amazon Washington Post confirms it.
Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia.
Previously: Amazon to Invest $5 Billion in Second HQ Outside of Seattle
Cities Desperate to Become the Location of Amazon's "Second Headquarters"
Amazon Reportedly Picks New York, Northern Virginia for HQ2 :
Decision to be formally announced as soon as Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reports.
[...] It appears Amazon couldn't settle on a single site for its second corporate headquarters and has decided to divide the duties between a second and third headquarters.
The online retailing giant is expected to announce as soon as Tuesday it's chosen New York City and northern Virginia's Crystal City for its planned second headquarters -- dubbed HQ2, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday night, citing people familiar with the matter. Other cities may get other responsibilities, the newspaper added.
Amazon's HQ2 gained attention as one of the biggest corporate projects in the US, with the e-retailer planning to hire 50,000 workers and spend $5 billion. The company fueled excitement about its plans by inviting cities to pitch themselves as sites for the development.
It was reported earlier this month that Amazon was examining the option of creating two separate 25,000-person campuses, in part due to the need to hire enough tech talent and partly to ease housing and traffic concerns. Two HQ2 projects would also ensure that Seattle remains Amazon's definitive headquarters.
I don't suppose Amazon would settle for one 30,000 person campus and one 20,000 person campus, should they be able to cut a better deal with one city over the other?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @02:38AM
Though the claimed 25k "high paying" jobs would have been good for any city or neighborhood, this AHQ would have driven up already high real estate prices and over burdened the local subway stops. The $3bn giveaway to Amazon was a lot, too.
NYC already has a lot of "high paying" jobs, and a lot of the talent that Amazon would hire are already working in good jobs in NYC. That means Amazon, or the companies losing staff to Amazon, would have to hire outsiders. This would have been more of a burden on the area.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday February 15, @02:38AM
I don't mind if companies do business. That's what companies do. I do mind paying them to come and do business. How many billions has Amazon made? And we should pay them to come and do business where we live? No, I don't think so. Same goes for the NFL and their stadiums.
Here's why: The people that benefit don't pay enough into the system to equal it out. If my taxes go up and I stand to make an equal amount another way, which is the argument that these *businesses* make when arguing for tax breaks, etc., then fine. But, that's not how it goes. I may even it out but that doesn't mean the guy next to me will. C'mon, these people aren't in it to make Queens, or Crystal City, a better place. They're in it to make money. And, if they do, guess who's paying for it. I get so tired of this crap...
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday February 15, @02:48AM
Not particularly, no. But the approach of ratcheting up taxes incrementally until just short of where companies leave the area doesn't put them in a position of bringing in the increasing tax base they need to run the city in the manner to which they have become accustomed, so they have to go for the 'Try it, the first year's free!' approach of a schoolyard drug dealer :-p
