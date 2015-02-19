But unknown to Thomas, William H. Webster is a man with a considerable past. He was director of the FBI under Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan (1978-1987), and then director of the CIA under Reagan and George H.W. Bush (1987-1991), making him the only person to have led both intelligence agencies. Now aged 94, he still works in government and has been chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council since 2005. As such, he's a little better connected than most victims of these phone scams, and both he and his wife Lynda swiftly took advantage of these connections. They reached out to contacts at the FBI, calling an agent while talking to Thomas so that the agent could listen in.

Though a criminal complaint was filed, no effort was made to extradite Thomas to bring him to justice. However, Thomas went on to enter the US of his own free will: he left Jamaica to visit a friend in New York in late 2017, at which point he was arrested and charged with extortion. He pleaded guilty and admitted that he threatened to kill the Websters. Last Friday, he received a sentence of almost six years, after which he'll be deported to Jamaica. The court heard that he'd successfully scammed more than 30 victims. According to prosecutors, one 82-year-old Californian paid more than $600,000; another $87,000.