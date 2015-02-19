On Sunday, the security researcher Mike Grover demonstrated the threat by creating a malicious USB cable that can receive commands from a nearby smartphone and then execute them over the PC it's been plugged into.

His USB-to-Lightning cable looks pretty generic, but Grover actually fitted a Wi-Fi chip inside one of the sockets. Unsuspecting users will think they've plugged a simple cord into their PC. But in reality, the computer will actually detect the cable as a Human Interface Device akin to a mouse or keyboard.