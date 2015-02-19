from the that's-just-what-the-bot-wants-you-to-believe! dept.
New AI fake text generator may be too dangerous to release, say creators
The creators of a revolutionary AI system that can write news stories and works of fiction – dubbed "deepfakes for text" – have taken the unusual step of not releasing their research publicly, for fear of potential misuse.
OpenAI, an nonprofit research company backed by Elon Musk, says its new AI model, called GPT2 is so good and the risk of malicious use so high that it is breaking from its normal practice of releasing the full research to the public in order to allow more time to discuss the ramifications of the technological breakthrough.
At its core, GPT2 is a text generator. The AI system is fed text, anything from a few words to a whole page, and asked to write the next few sentences based on its predictions of what should come next. The system is pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible, both in terms of the quality of the output, and the wide variety of potential uses.
When used to simply generate new text, GPT2 is capable of writing plausible passages that match what it is given in both style and subject. It rarely shows any of the quirks that mark out previous AI systems, such as forgetting what it is writing about midway through a paragraph, or mangling the syntax of long sentences.
More like ClosedAI or OpenAIEEEEEE.
Related: OpenAI 'Universe' Platform Provides Means to Link Image Recognition Vehicular AI Agents Into GTA 5
The OpenAI Dota 2 Bots Defeated a Team of Former Pros
Related Stories
An integration of OpenAI's Universe AI platform with GTA 5 has been achieved and open sourced.
This video demonstrates the integration. The window at the top left is what the AI agent is seeing. The window at the bottom left outputs the agent's state. And the main window is just an eye candy rendering with a detached camera. A surprisingly competent sample agent trained using imitation learning over just 600,000 frames (about 21 hours) of the game's AI driving is available. Here is a first person view of the sample agent cruising around. Some major potential here and it's great to see open source software and AI meshing so well.
Videos created by DeepDrive.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
And it wasn't even close.
A month and a half ago, OpenAI showed off the latest iteration of its Dota 2 bots, which had matured to the point of playing and winning a full five-on-five game against human opponents. Those artificial intelligence agents learned everything by themselves, exploring and experimenting on the complex Dota playing field at a learning rate of 180 years per day. [...] the so-called OpenAI Five truly earned their credibility by defeating a team of four pro players and one Dota 2 commentator in a best-of-three series of games.
There were a few conditions to make the game manageable for the AI, such as a narrower pool of 18 Dota heroes to choose from (instead of the full 100+) and item delivery couriers that are invincible. But those simplifications did little to detract from just how impressive an achievement today's win was.
[...] play-by-play commentator Austin "Capitalist" Walsh sums up the despondency felt by Team Human after the bout neatly:
Never felt more useless in my life but we're having fun at least so I think we're winning in spirit.
Sure aren't winning in-game
— Cap (@DotACapitalist) August 5, 2018
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/6/17655086/dota2-openai-bots-professional-gaming-ai
Dota 2 is a sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DotA).
Previously: OpenAI Bot Bursts Into the Ring, Humiliates Top Dota 2 Pro Gamer in 'Scary' One-on-One Bout
OpenAI to Face Off Against Top Dota 2 Players in 5v5 Match-ups
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday February 15, @12:34PM
If they do not release it today, then tomorrow will come another. Not releasing it is just like "security-by-obscurity". It never works and always ends with the knowledge being shared anyway (anybody can get the plans for a bomb or a broom). Any "good" tech can be used for "bad" purposes. Any "bad" tech can be used for "good" purposes. The technology has no concept of good or bad. That is a human construct.
It would be better to release the system, fully documented, and then show how you may defeat it as well. If it can't be defeated, then show paths as how to cope with such system in place. The fears that this may be used in an adversarial setting may be reasonable, but /anything/ can be used that way. If a student wants to cheat, he/she will cheat. Just ask the right questions instead of relying on some anonymous writings. If you want to make some fake story/news, you do not need this technology. Humans are perfectly capable of producing bullshit.
And then, if these are real researchers, then how does "full disclosure" fit into this? How can any other research group reproduce the findings? They are saying: "We struck gold, we won't tell you where, how or how much, just believe us! Oh, and we don't show the gold either.". That is just bad science.