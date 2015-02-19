Stories
Beef Trimmings Dubbed 'Pink SLIME' Can Now be Labelled 'Ground Beef'

posted by chromas on Friday February 15, @03:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the squash-the-beef dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://newfoodeconomy.org/bpi-pink-slime-ground-beef-usda-reclassifed/

Beef Products Inc. (BPI), the South Dakota-based meat processing company at the center of 2012’s “pink slime” controversy, just won a long-sought semantic victory. For years, the company has argued that its signature product is safe, wholesome, and not unlike everyday burger meat. Now, BPI has enlisted a powerful ally in its effort to recoup its image and reclassify its product: the federal government.

After a months-long evaluation, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) determined in December that BPI’s signature product—the offering famously called “pink slime” in an ABC News exposé that got the network in a lot of trouble—can be labeled “ground beef.” Legally speaking, it’s now no different from ordinary hamburger, and could even be sold directly to the public.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Friday February 15, @03:26PM (6 children)

    by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 15, @03:26PM (#801561) Journal

    These stories lead me to conclude we should grow our own food. A decade ago I listened to a summer series lecture on Governor's Island by a professor from Brooklyn College who ran a thriving aquaculture setup [nytimes.com] in the basement of his building. It didn't take up much room, and it was so successful he almost couldn't give the fish away.

    It seems like anybody who has a basement can do the same thing, and then you'd know exactly where the fish has been and what they've been exposed to.

    Some people also connect the fish to a hydroponics setup [wikipedia.org] to grow greens. The water from the fish is full of nutrients that the plants use, and after they've filtered it it goes back to the fish.

    --
    Washington DC delenda est.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 15, @03:42PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 15, @03:42PM (#801573)

      Growing our own food is better. Free Range Soylent Green is better than the kind grown in "for profit" prisons.

      (obviously I have little faith in the future of humanity coexisting with global mega corporations are people too)

      --
      ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 15, @03:42PM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday February 15, @03:42PM (#801574) Journal

      If I eat 2 pounds of raw Agaricus bisporus every day, will I die [soylentnews.org] (because of it)?

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday February 15, @03:53PM

        by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 15, @03:53PM (#801589) Journal

        Holy cow that's a lot of mushrooms.

        I think the idea is that you filter the water before it enters your aquaculture/aquaponics setup. If toxins don't enter the water, then toxins can't build up in the fish, or you.

        I think that's what you're getting at...

        --
        Washington DC delenda est.

    • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday February 15, @03:48PM (2 children)

      by Thexalon (636) on Friday February 15, @03:48PM (#801580) Homepage

      The next best thing is to get to know some farmers and buy from them. For example, when my buddies down the road are selling me chicken, it's easy for me to see how that chicken was raised, and I can probably observe them doing the processing if I want to.

      --
      A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @03:53PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @03:53PM (#801588)

        Even better, you get to know your neighbours and you scale your production so you can sell cheaper to them than they can produce. And at that point, maybe pre-process the product a little, because they want it already ground and things. .. Maybe somewhat increase efficiency and reduce waste ... make sure people don't get sick from disease .... oh wait....

        Fuck back to square 1.

      • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday February 15, @03:58PM

        by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 15, @03:58PM (#801596) Journal

        Through my eco-activism I have come to know people who raise their own chickens. Occasionally they give me eggs. Sometimes they look weird on the outside but they are so rich and creamy there is no comparison to factory-farmed eggs you get in the grocery store. Kind of the same thing with people who raise their own milk-producing livestock. The cream on the top of a fresh pint of milk is so rich it's better than a bar of Belgian chocolate.

        --
        Washington DC delenda est.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Friday February 15, @03:35PM (2 children)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 15, @03:35PM (#801567)

    (to the tune of Greensleeves)

    Alas my love you do me wrong
    To cast me off with pinkish slips
    And I have loved you oh so long
    To build profit in your company

    Pink Slime that lovely goo
    Pink Slime with growth of mold anew
    Pink Slime I could keep it down
    And digest it into some lovely poo

    I have been ready at your hand
    To sell Pink Slime at your command
    I've feigned to like that horrid goup
    And pretend that I didn't need to puke

    Pink Slime was my delight
    Each bite I ate with a horrid fright
    Pink Slime what a horrid blight
    It would turn my stomach in the night

    --
    ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 15, @03:38PM (1 child)

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 15, @03:38PM (#801570)

      Just for clarification I put this into the public domain, or if copyright is mandatory in any jurisdiction, grant anyone a perpetual copyright license permission to use it in any possible way without permission from me or any compensation to me of any kind.

      --
      ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @03:54PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, @03:54PM (#801593)

        Thank you for putting this into the public domain, but the public now politely asks that you please take it back and dispose of it properly.

  • (Score: 1) by Arik on Friday February 15, @03:59PM

    by Arik (4543) on Friday February 15, @03:59PM (#801598) Journal
    They should have called it "Soylent Pink."

    --
    "The *other* sort of Marxist."
