In Newfoundland, icebergs are harvested and the water used for things such as cosmetics, bottled water, beer, and Vodka.

The company Iceberg Vodka heads out in a boat in the late spring intent on bringing in the icebergs needed to make water for their Vodka in the coming year.

All business as usual, and the water is stored and used as needed. However this past weekend thieves made off with a tractor trailer tanker's worth of the company's iceberg water.

The crime itself would have been a complicated endeavour and it suggests the thief was familiar with the facility. Those responsible would need access to the building and know just the right gear to pull off the heist.

Thieves drained and made off with the water from one of ten tanks the company keeps in its Port Union, N.L. warehouse.

The remarkable theft of about 30,000 litres of iceberg water...has bewildered the firm’s owners.

Iceberg Vodka's CEO David Meyers noted that:

“I’ve never even considered the possibility of somebody stealing our water … I guess we live in an interesting world.”

For perspective, that much water heading down the freeway carries the same momentum as 7.62 fully filled Zamboni model 545's (not counting the vehicle to haul it)