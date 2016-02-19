from the sickening dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
More than 45% of non-elderly adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) report financial hardship due to the associated medical bills, according to a Yale research team. Worse still, about one in five report being unable to pay those medical bills at all, said the researchers.
This study appears in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
According to the study, which was scaled up from the data sample provided by the 2013-2017 National Health Interview Survey, the non-elderly American adults with ASCVD experiencing medical bill-related financial hardship represents an estimated 3.9 million individuals.
"It is remarkably disheartening to see how many people suffer severe financial adverse effects of having atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," said Harlan Krumholz, M.D., Yale cardiologist and director of the Yale Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE). "We have much work to do to ensure that people are spared the financial toxicity of disease that is imposed by our current healthcare system."
Of the group who indicated financial hardship, more than one in three reported that they have also experienced significant financial distress, cut back on purchasing basic necessities like food, and/or skimped on taking essential but costly medications in response to the burden of their medical bills.
Materials provided by Yale University.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 16, @04:31PM (1 child)
Yes, From article :
While one may expect financial hardship to predominantly affect those without insurance, we found that the majority of individuals with ASCVD suffering from financial hardship were insured, pointing towards inadequate protection with greater cost shifting towards patients and their families
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Saturday February 16, @04:43PM
with perhaps a $6000 deductible, it really skews the costs of medical procedures.
Medicare is $1.3 trillion. Medicaid $1.7 trillion. The federal govt is subsidizing healthcare by $3 trillion , and also has price controls on procedures (Medicare publishes a load of stuff on this), but not medications (yet?).
But us suckers (if you are 65, you are on Medicare (you paid for it in your taxes - sort of) , but there is the lovely "medicare supplemental insurance" if you want to see a physician.
Just throwing some facts out there...I'm not in a citation mood, I just *work* in this area...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by RedGreen on Saturday February 16, @04:38PM (1 child)
That is what you get when you live in a country that does not give a shit about its people. Fortunately when they fixed my heart in my country Canada, it was without costs to me. And I will say it again, I will love them wonderful people at the QEII hospital that saved my life until the day I die.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Saturday February 16, @04:56PM
I am heartened (no pun intended) to hear your heart was treated.
I too love when people do their jobs, and get paid.
The problem is the confluence of "we reserve the result to refuse service" (ok for a restaurant probably, *mostly* illegal for hospitals in the US, and rationed in other countries by physician guardians), and the "getting paid" bit.
The answer is quite simple - if you need treatment it should be provided.
But how to pay for it....
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 16, @04:41PM
Sick people should die sooner, before they replicate and pass on the defective parts