Extinct Human Species Lived Together in Siberian Cave, New Research Shows

posted by janrinok on Saturday February 16, @06:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the mixed-marriages dept.
Science

realDonaldTrump writes:

[F]oxnews.com/science/extinct-human-species-lived-together-in-siberian-cave-new-research-shows reports that "Bones recently found in a Siberian cave have given researchers a new glimpse into the timeline of an extinct human species. The species – known as Denisovans – at one time lived alongside Neanderthals in the same cave, the evidence showed."

A new study revealed that the Denisovans lived in the cave from at least 200,000 to less than 50,000 years ago. The team used optical dating– a process that measures the time since sediment was exposed to sunlight.

From https://www.inverse.com/article/52926-denisova-cave-dating-sediment-culture

Both Neanderthals and Denisovans belong to the genus Homo, though it's still not entirely clear whether the Denisovans are a separate species or a subspecies of modern humans — after all, we only have six fossil fragments to go on. Nevertheless, we're one step closer to finding out. Both studies, published in Nature, describe new discoveries in the Denisova Cave of the Altai Mountains, where excavations have continued for the past 40 years. Those efforts have revealed ancient human remains carrying the DNA of both the Denisovans and Neanderthals who made the high-ceilinged cave their home — sometimes, even having children together.

More from www.abc.net.au.

Original Submission


