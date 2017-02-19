19/02/17/0011250 story
Digital license plates now available as option for Arizona motorists
Arizona drivers now have another option for their license plates, one that the tech savvy will love - electronic digital plates.
The new plate option is called Rplate Digital License Plates. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, they are LTE wireless connected devices similar to a tablet. The license plate number is constantly displayed, and the technology allows for added messages such as "invalid," "stolen" and other notifications if needed.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @12:47AM
Why would I do anything voluntarily, god forbid even pay for something, that would make it easier for the State to apply force on me?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 17, @12:50AM
I kind of doubt anyone wants this. Now, I've seen people who've had their license plate's whole left two inches (with the current year registration sticker) tin-snipped off, and a solution for that would be appreciated.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday February 17, @12:55AM
I can't quite tell from the pictures, do they have blue LEDs? That would explain it.
I did hear some "its good for the planet" type retards bitching about ohhh how so much metal the "old" license places use. As usual, completely ignoring how much non/more difficult-recyclable shit is in these electronic things. The license plates around here have been made from recycled plastic for some time.
Electronically renew you car tag? What? It's not like the REALLY old days where you had to replace your license plate every year. You just put on a little sticker and you are good to go. My current license plate should physically last for at least 20 years. These idiots are basically bolting a tablet computer on to the back of their car in the open elements. That won't last more than a fucking year. Oh, look, were back to square one because progress.
Track if a car is stolen? There have been other ways to do that for ages, usually built in to cars. Flash alternate messages? I think these shitheads should be PAYING drivers to put these on their car because you all know DAMN WELL the real purpose, as always, is to display advertising!
So, aside from giving consumertards a woody from throwing electronics where they don't need to be, what the fuck is the point?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @12:59AM
Which of you clowns ordered this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @01:01AM
You can get an iPlate from Apple.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Arik on Sunday February 17, @01:03AM
....................,/¯../
.................../..../
............./´¯/'...'/´¯¯`·¸
........../'/.../..../......./¨¯\
........('(...´...´.... ¯~/'...')
.........\.................'...../
..........''...\.......... _.·´
............\..............(
..............\.............\...
"The *other* sort of Marxist."