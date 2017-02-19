19/02/17/0332234 story
posted by martyb on Sunday February 17, @06:49AM
from the life-imitates-art dept.
from the life-imitates-art dept.
Three people were injured Friday night when panicked audience members "self-evacuated" during a performance of the musical "Hamilton" in San Francisco, police said.
A woman in the audience had a medical emergency during the scene in which the title character, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is shot on stage, said Joseph Tomlinson, public information officer for the San Francisco police.
Audience members mistakenly thought there was a real-life shooting and rushed the exits, he said.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/hamilton-3-injured-when-audience-flees-during-performance-in-san-francisco/ar-BBTFnpd
"Hamilton": 3 Injured when Audience Flees During Performance in San Francisco | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @07:15AM
FUD have a strong grasp on American society. Looks like the Terrorists won!