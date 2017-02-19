Stories
"Hamilton": 3 Injured when Audience Flees During Performance in San Francisco

posted by martyb on Sunday February 17, @06:49AM   Printer-friendly
from the life-imitates-art dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Three people were injured Friday night when panicked audience members "self-evacuated" during a performance of the musical "Hamilton" in San Francisco, police said.

A woman in the audience had a medical emergency during the scene in which the title character, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is shot on stage, said Joseph Tomlinson, public information officer for the San Francisco police.

Audience members mistakenly thought there was a real-life shooting and rushed the exits, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/hamilton-3-injured-when-audience-flees-during-performance-in-san-francisco/ar-BBTFnpd

Original Submission


"Hamilton": 3 Injured when Audience Flees During Performance in San Francisco
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @07:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @07:15AM (#802403)

    FUD have a strong grasp on American society. Looks like the Terrorists won!

