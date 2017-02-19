from the pegging-the-bogosity-meter dept.
'Google, this is bogus as hell' — one of the fathers of the internet blasts Google for how Chromecast behaves on his home network
"Google, this is bogus as hell," Paul Vixie ranted on Internet Engineering Task Force mail list this week. The IETF mail list is where the people who create the internet's technologies converse.
The post was noticed because Paul Vixie is an Internet Hall of Fame engineer known for his pioneering work on the modern Domain Name Service (DNS).
And it is how Google was using DNS in its Chromecast Ultra streaming device that ticked him off.
[...] [Vixie] bought a Google Chromecast. But when he went to set it up, he found it doing something no device in his network is allowed to do: It wouldn't use his own, private DNS server. It would only use Google's public server.
Speaking at the Ruxcon information security conference in Melbourne on Sunday, Vixie, a pioneer of the Internet's DNS system, said that creating the new TLDs goes against ICANN's purpose:
"ICANN is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity [under the California Non-profit Public Benefit Corporation Law], and their job is to serve the public, not to serve the companies... I think that until they can come up with an actual public benefit reason they should be creating more of these, they've got no cause to act," Vixie said.
"There should be no price at which you can buy '.microsoft', but there is, and that's a mistake. That indicates corruption, as far as I'm concerned."
Vixie also indicated the WHOIS privacy industry wouldn't exist were it not for criminals:
"There are plenty of folks [who] would like to say [that] for civil society purposes we need the ability for dissidents to register a domain name and complain about their own government, and not have to worry about getting their doors kicked in. Frankly, that is not a realistic scenario, and that is not the way that WHOIS privacy gets used," he said.
Vixie encouraged conference attendees to implement technologies that improve the integrity of DNS (like DNSSEC) and called for replacement of the X.509 Certificate Authority system.
VideoLAN has released version 3.0.0 of the VLC media player for Windows, Linux, BSD, Android, and macOS. The new version is billed as enabling hardware decoded playback of 4K, 8K, and 360-degree video (in a demonstration video, VLC 3.0.0 is shown playing 8K 48fps 360-degree video on a Samsung Galaxy S8).
3.0.0 adds support for (not exhaustive):
- Network browsing of distant filesystems (using SMB, FTP, SFTP, NFS...)
- External audio tracks (ac3, m4a, aac, dts...)
- 12-bit color and (10-bit) high dynamic range
- Chromecast (an open source implementation of the proprietary Google Cast protocol)
- 360-degree video/audio
- Ambisonic audio and more than 8 audio channels
- Audio passthrough
- Blu-Ray Java menus
- H.265/HEVC hardware decoding on Windows, Android, OS X, iOS
- AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) video, and Daala (elements of Daala have been incorporated into AV1). VideoLAN is a member of the Alliance for Open Media, which develops the AV1 format.
Linux/BSD default video output is now OpenGL, instead of Xvideo.
The 3.0.x branch of VLC will be maintained as long-term support versions and will be the last releases on Windows XP (with significant limitations), Vista, macOS 10.7, 10.8 & 10.9, iOS 7 & 8, Android 2.x, 3.x, 4.0.x & 4.1.x, and the last to run on compilers before gcc 5.0 and clang 3.4, or equivalent.
From VLC Android developer Geoffrey Métais's blog post about the release, which discusses why Chromecast support took so long to add, as well as other missing features that have now been added to the Android version:
Chromecast support is everywhere and VLC took years to get it, right, but there are plenty of good reasons for it:
First of all, VideoLAN is a nonprofit organization and not a company. There are few developers paid for making VLC, most of them do it in their free time. That's how you get VLC for free and without any ads!
Also, VLC is 100% Open Source and Chromecast SDK isn't: We had to develop our very own Chromecast stack by ourselves. This is also why there is no voice actions for VLC (except with Android Auto), [and] we cannot use Google Play Services.
Furthermore, Chromecast is not designed to play local video files: When you watch a Youtube video, your phone is just a remote controller, nothing more. Chromecast streams the video from youtube.com. That's where it becomes complicated, Chromecast only supports very few codecs number, let's say h264. Google ensures that your video is encoded in h264 format on youtube.com, so streaming is simple. With VLC, you have media of any format. So VLC has to be a http server like youtube.com, and provide the video in a Chromecast compatible format. And of course in real time, which is challenging on Android because phones are less powerful than computers.
At last, VLC was not designed to display a video on another screen. It took time to properly redesign VLC to nicely support it. The good news is we did not make a Chromecast specific support, it is generic renderers: in the next months we can add UPnP support for example, to cast on any UPnP box or TV!
Paul Vixie has written a two-page article about the benefits of running DNS locally. He goes into a brief summary of DNS' history, a description of the current situation, ennumerates four areas of loss resulting from outsourcing DNS resolution, and points the direction out of the trap of outsourcing.
Operating one's own local DNS resolution servers is one of the simplest and lowest-cost things an IT administrator can do to monitor and protect their applications, services, and users from potential risks. These risks — including surveillance capitalism, unmanageable external dependencies, attacks carried via DNS, and attacks that could be detected via DNS — have a much higher potential cost than the mitigation strategy outlined here. Additionally, the DNS resolution service is so central to every other IT-related activity that any and all IT administrators who take the time to investigate and master this technology will amplify their effectiveness and the value they bring to their enterprise.
Do the all-too-common Microsoft shops these days even have DNS these days? Decommoditizing protocols has been one of their tactics for decades against FOSS and everyone else in general.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 17, @09:19AM (2 children)
How did he convince the device to use his own resolver? I suppose a HOSTS file entry would do it, if the HOSTS was located on his outgoing router/modem. I'll bet dollars to donuts that Vixie doesn't use a cheap-ass consumer router or modem.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday February 17, @09:28AM
Chromecast: Google DNS, gimme the IP address for xyz.com
Something on Vixie's network: Hi Chromecast, this is, uhh, 8.8.8.8, yeah, that's it, I'm 8.8.8.8. Here's the DNS results you asked for.
At least the mostly-miss deployment of DNSSEC has one good thing going for it...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 17, @09:37AM
I do this at home.
My gateway is a linux router running iptables and what not with unbound as a resolver.
All you do is add 8.8.8.8 as an interface to the router and get unbound to respond on that address. I probably should add 8.8.4.4 as well.
Everything works fine.
I also hard block any device from using a DNS outside my network and turned on DNSSEC validation.