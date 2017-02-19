Stories
European Automakers Impressed by Tesla Model 3

posted by martyb on Sunday February 17, @11:33AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://electrek.co/2019/02/09/tesla-model-3-cost-surprise-porsche-audi-reverse-engineering/:

Tesla Model 3 is now entering the European market and it is making some automakers nervous. According to a new report, Porsche and Audi reverse-engineered Tesla’s new electric car and they were quite surprised by its cost.

[...] During the early production ramp up, it was difficult to get your hands on a Model 3, but some automakers paid a pretty penny to be amongst the first to be able to check out the new electric car.

About a year ago, two Model 3 vehicles were spotted on their way to Germany – presumably to be reverse-engineered.

Later, a report came out about a German automaker being impressed by Model 3 after reverse-engineering it.

Now a new report from Germany’s Manager Magazin [in German and paywalled] includes a deep dive into the state of Audi with comments from executives and insider sources.

It claims that Porsche and Audi, who are working together on a next-generation electric platform, had to change their approach because the cost was too high compared to what Tesla is achieving.

