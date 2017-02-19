from the nothing-in-that-store-costs-1$-anyway dept.
In a Washington Post story picked up by the S. Louis Post-Dispatch, reporter Rachel Siegel asks the question "Are dollar stores a response to poverty - or a cause?"
The fundamental premise of the story is
fear the stores deter other business, especially in neighborhoods without grocers or options for healthy food. Dollar stores rarely sell fresh produce or meats, but they undercut grocery stores on prices of everyday items, often pushing them out of business.
this creates what is referred to by one patron as a 'food desert'
their unstoppable rise...keeps grocers from opening.
implications are made
With fewer options for fresh food and health care, people in a North Tulsa ZIP code have an average life expectancy of 11 years less than those in South Tulsa, according to a 2015 city report.
"It creates an overall sense of the neighborhood being run-down," said Stacy Mitchell, [of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance]. "It's a recipe for locking in poverty rather than alleviating it."
Contrariwise, these stores
are a vital source of cheap staples
The last Dollar General to open is across the street from a senior citizens home. That store, Henderson said, is a lifeline to residents.
the council thinks it's appropriate for city government to pick winners and losers in the economy.
and while not typical, some do indeed sell fruits and vegetables
grapes, apples, avocados, potatoes sandwiched between bags of fried pork skins and cases of Michelob Ultra.
It's Walmart all over again in a way.
Grocery stores run on thin profit margins - usually between 1 and 3 percent. And they employ more workers than dollar stores to keep perishable food stocked.
"It's no longer the big-box grocery store" that threatens local businesses, said David Procter, a Kansas State University professor who studies rural grocery stores. "But it's the discount retailer that's coming to town and setting up shop right across the street."
Some localities have added restrictions on the stores, for example
Mesquite, Texas, a Dallas suburb, approved changes to its zoning code last year that will limit the number of dollar stores. The guidelines prevent them from opening within 5,000 feet of each other. And stores must dedicate 10 percent of floor space to fresh food.
Tulsa is working to solve the 'food desert' problem they attribute to the stores
This month, a deal was reached with ECO Farms, a local company that focuses on indoor vertical farming to solve food deserts. Two company executives, Jim Bloom and Adam James, said that while this is their first try at a grocery store, they're intent on making healthy food a reality in District 1 - not a luxury.
"We're attending to this as a human right, not a geographic privilege," James said.
However, as the article notes - "grocery stores have struggled here before"
The nearest dollar store to me is about four-five miles (15 minutes or so) on busy backroads. My experiences with them are lack of selection and significant product gaps. Very hit or miss and you just have to go shop somewhere like Kroger or Publix afterwards anyway to finish out your list, so I don't bother as I don't have the time to spend on the extra commute and double shopping.
If everyone was like me dollar stores might not be experiencing the success they very obviously are.
So how about some other perspectives? Do Soylentils love them or hate them? Is this a first world problem?
I would say it depends if the "dollar store" is selling local products.
Since it mostly sell cheap product mass produced somewhere else, then yes it would undercut any store that would want to open.
If the store would be restricted to selling local products, then you will be able to see some competition. But that would impede on business decisions.
So the remaining options is taxing imported products so that it would mostly match local production, this would allow local and foreign producers to compete.
Also "free trade" is just a way for any country to undercut business somewhere else. Avoid at all cost.
Some of their items can be had less than a dollar elsewhere.
_That_ is preying on the poor.
My wife works in one. There's stuff being bought at dollar tree being resold on Amazon or eBay with huge profits.
There was one in Dartmouth Nova Scotia that sold packs of three hardbound pocket notebooks. They made a real difference to me.
Bonita and I sometimes drove an hour from Truro just for those notebooks, as I've never been able to remember anyone's first names so I write them down.
I'd write phone numbers. I'd see a product in some other store that I didn't have the cash for so I'd write it down so I could buy it later.
I'd write down URLs.
Here's your market opportunity:
_I_ would certainly beat a path to your homepage!
You drove an hour for dollar items?! At half a dollar a mile, each way, I am sure hope you stocked up on a lot of stuff to justify such a huge expediture of time and ammortized vehicle costs.
Is the reduction of life expectancy caused by the lack of good food, or the high doses of lead certain members of the community consume there?