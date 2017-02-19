Members of Congress are fed up with the state of cellphone coverage in the United States, and on Wednesday, they weren't afraid to lodge their complaints personally — with the leaders of some of the country's biggest wireless networks.

As Sprint and T-Mobile went to Capitol Hill to defend their $26 billion proposed merger, lawmakers buttonholed T-Mobile's chief executive, John Legere, and Sprint's executive chairman, Marcelo Claure, on the frustrating inability to get a cell signal in many parts of the country, particularly in rural areas.

Waving a coverage map of his state in the middle of a congressional hearing, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) said that despite flashy promises to build a dazzling 5G network, wireless carriers can scarcely manage to serve Vermont with regular 4G LTE. "In a lot of Vermont, we have no-G," said Welch. "These maps are bogus."

When Claure tried to shift the blame to AT&T and Verizon, saying Sprint's network often relies on those companies' infrastructure in many areas, Welch interrupted. "These are no good! These are phony maps!" he bellowed.