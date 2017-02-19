from the getting-sick-is-hazardous-to-your-health dept.
Seamus O’Mahony, a gastroenterologist from Cork, has written the most devastating critique of modern medicine since Ivan Illich in Medical Nemesis in 1975. O’Mahony cites Illich and argues that many of his warnings of the medicalisation of life and death; runaway costs; ever declining value; patients reduced to consumers; growing empires of doctors, other health workers, and researchers; and the industrialisation of healthcare have come true.
[...] Unlike Illich, who believed that modern medicine counterproductively created sickness, O’Mahony does see what he calls a golden age of medicine that began after the Second World War with the appearance of antibiotics, vaccines, a swathe of effective drugs, surgical innovations, better anaesthetics, and universal health coverage for most of those in rich countries. It ended in the late 1970s, meaning that O’Mahony, who graduated in 1983 and is still practising, enjoyed little of the golden age. We are now “in the age of unmet and unrealistic expectations, the age of disappointment.”
[...] O’Mahony begins his dissection with medical research, “the intellectual motor of the medico-industrial complex.” Governments see life sciences as a saviour of economies, and charities urge us to give more to cure every disease. Big Science, which appeared after the golden age, has provided jobs and status but “benefits to patients have been modest and unspectacular.” A study of 101 basic science discoveries published in major journals and claiming a clinical application found that 20 years later only one had produced clinical benefit. Big Science is corrupted by “perverse incentives, careerism, and commercialisation.”
[...] No disease is better marketed than cancer, and after Richard Nixon’s War on Cancer, Barack Obama launched his Cancer Moonshot, which is now renamed Cancer Breakthroughs under Donald Trump. As O’Mahony writes, the language around cancer “is infected with a sort of hubristic oedema.” For Big Science cancer is a blessing, leading to huge investments in molecular biology and genetics, but, as cancer researcher David Pye put it: “How can we know so much about the causes and progression of disease, yet do so little to prevent death and incapacity.”
[...] “The medical profession,” he writes, “has become the front-of-house sales team for the [drug] industry.” He argues that “doctors’ professional culture obliges them to do something—anything,” but he is too easy on doctors, who could push back. Society, he says, displays “childishness” in going along with these expensive treatments: “we must have higher, and better, priorities than feeble, incremental and attritional extension of survival in patients with incurable cancer.”
[...] The first thing that I ever had published in a medical journal was a letter to the Lancet in 1974 asking why there had been no response to an article in the journal by Ivan Illich describing in detail how modern medicine was a threat to health. (It would cost me $35.95 today to access the letter, about 50 cents a word from memory.) As a medical student I expected that the leaders of medicine would carefully dissect Illich’s argument and with evidence show him to be wrong. But such a response never came. I was naive: I know now that it’s easier simply to ignore cogent criticisms. I hope that O’Mahony’s book, a Medical Nemesis for 2019, will not be ignored. It deserves to be taken very seriously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @05:37AM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 18, @05:43AM (2 children)
He's not entirely wrong but he's significantly off the mark as well. We've all but cured HIV/AIDS, created the HPV vaccine, and there are cancer treatments in early testing that appear to be very nearly a safe and completely effective universal cure. So, it's clearly possible for us to still make serious advances in medicines. Mind you, we've also declared nearly every minor abnormality under the sun a disease so we can sell pills to treat but never cure it. That needs curtailed at the very least.
Me, I'd put conditions on drug patents demanding one cure for every four (or whatever ends up being the most efficient number) treatments patented or you can't patent anything else until you provide one. Or something along those lines. I'd also put an end to evergreening drug patents by putting two commonly paired medications together in a new pill and receiving a new patent as they're about to lose their original patents. Medical equipment patents also need looked into but I haven't given the matter much thought yet.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @05:46AM (1 child)
I would bet anything against this becoming true. There is just zero actual chance of this if you know what is actually going on. Source?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @05:56AM
I mean really if I can find someone who really believes this I will bet everything I have on it not happening even without seeing the source.
A lawyer will need to be involved because I expect there may be an attempt to do it in some weasely way like redefining "cancer" or "cure". N.B. Medical researchers have a history of this, like how they redefined "we sequenced the complete human genome" to mean "we tried really hard to sequence the complete human genome but couldn't get that last 10%".