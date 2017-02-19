from the tring-to-engender-goodwill? dept.
U.S. Airlines to Offer New Gender Options for Non-Binary Passengers
Air travelers who want to will soon be able to choose a gender option other than "male" or "female" when buying their tickets.
The new "undisclosed" or "unspecified" options are meant to make things easier for travelers and airlines as a growing number of local, state and national governments issue identification documents with alternative gender choices, according to Airlines for America, a trade group that represents many major United States carriers.
"U.S. airlines value a culture of diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and for our passengers," the group said in a statement.
The Transportation Security Administration requires that travelers have gender markers associated with their tickets that match the identification documents they present at agency checkpoints. The new standard will make it easier for passengers who are gender nonconforming to travel with documents that more accurately represent their identities.
Delta Air Lines, which left the Airlines for America trade group in 2015, will also offer the new options.
If you're even flying at all, I'd suggest picking "Undisclosed" or "Unspecified" simply as a way to mess with the TSA.
Also at The Daily Beast, MarketWatch, and USA Today.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 18, @07:14AM
It's probably for the best they didn't put a blank that you can fill in yourself. I don't think the FAA or TSA would look kindly upon that many Apache helicopters at the airport.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @07:24AM
Let's just omit the field for sex then as it now has no meaning.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Monday February 18, @07:25AM
I identify as a hydrogen atom; simple and unstable.