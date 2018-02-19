"Skygazers will be treated to the 'super snow moon,' on Feb. 19, the largest supermoon of 2019.

February’s full moon is known as the “snow moon” as a result of the heavy snowfall that often occurs at that time of year...............

Supermoons occur when the Moon’s orbit brings it to the closest point to Earth while the Moon is full." foxnews.com/science/get-set-for-super-snow-moon-the-biggest-supermoon-of-the-year