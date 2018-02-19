19/02/18/1029247 story
posted by martyb on Monday February 18, @02:17PM
from the do-"flat-Earthers"-believe-in-a-flat-moon? dept.
"Skygazers will be treated to the 'super snow moon,' on Feb. 19, the largest supermoon of 2019.
February’s full moon is known as the “snow moon” as a result of the heavy snowfall that often occurs at that time of year...............
Supermoons occur when the Moon’s orbit brings it to the closest point to Earth while the Moon is full." foxnews.com/science/get-set-for-super-snow-moon-the-biggest-supermoon-of-the-year
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @02:21PM (2 children)
I don't believe it!
(Score: 2) by martyb on Monday February 18, @03:07PM
It is much easier to complain or criticize than it is to offer constructive feedback.
I have offered several suggestions on how to improve, most recently this comment. [soylentnews.org]
This particular story was posted exactly as received, except for the removal of an emoticon as the first character of the subject line, because it messes with RSS feeds.
Since my direct feedback seems to have had limited to no effect, I thought I would try to elicit direct feedback from the community to see if that may be more effective.
Anyone can look at the story submission queue [soylentnews.org] and see what his other story submissions look like. Further, on any story accepted for publishing to the front page, we include a link to the Original Submission so the community can see exactly what, if anything, was changed.
Making better submissions greatly improves the chances of getting a story accepted.
I could make 100 submissions containing extracts of Lorem ipsum [wikipedia.org] and then complain that the site is ignoring my submissions! Unfair!!! =)
There is a link on the Story Submission [soylentnews.org] page to the Submission Guidelines [soylentnews.org], but it is possible it was not noticed, so I have explicitly provided a link to it, here.
Ultimately, it is about trying to get good quality stories out to the community to discuss, with an emphasis towards science- and technology-related topics.
So, I applaud these baby steps in the right direction and hope to see better story submissions come from it.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday February 18, @03:07PM
Here's what little science and nonscience there is to my understanding of the matter:
- There are ~12 super-ish moons each and every year - ones at perigee (closest aproach to earth in each orbit), they're basically as common as any other feature of the moon's orbit.
- Some of these super-ish moons are arbitrarily called "supermoons", some are not, as some perigees are a bit closer than other perigees
- Half of the super-ish moons are completely ignored because they're closer to new moons than full moons
- Because astrologers and pulp journalists think the moon can only cause earthquakes and extreme tides when the sun's photons are bouncing off it.
- there's no correlation between supermoons and earthquake activity or extreme tides
- professional astronomers get really annoyed by the public asking them about such nonscience.
This story is just our @jDT obsession with nonscience, and pulp journalistic bullshit. Nothing to see here, move along.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 18, @02:29PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday February 18, @02:41PM (2 children)
Agreed. I'm still trying to figure when, why, and how this "supermoon" thing became a phenomenon that people cared about; they've literally been happening for centuries and it's only in the last couple of years (maybe not even that long) that they've gotten any media attention. Give what the link in TFS is, though, you know who I'm going to blame...
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday February 18, @02:52PM
I have mixed feelings about it personally.
On the one hand, yes, it's not an "every day" occurrence, but "supermoons" happen quite frequently. As do lunar eclipses and most of the random astronomical phenomena mentioned by your daily newscaster. That's one of the reasons why astrology always seems to work "so well" -- there's always about ten different random astronomical events happening during a given week, so you can always come up with a way to justify whatever happens: "Oh, this wasn't because the conjunction of X and Y which predicted a good day, but note Jupiter is in the House of Aquarius now, so that explains why I didn't win the lottery!"
On the other hand, few people bother to look up at the stars these days. If some kid hears about a "supermoon" and takes ten minutes away from his phone to look out at the stars, and perhaps that makes him pick up a book on astronomy from the library next week, that's probably a good thing.
Keep in mind the media has basically been reporting on lunar eclipses as long as I can remember. Yet they're really common too, but they always get a mention. Is the "supermoon" any less trivial? I don't know. I do think the name "supermoon" is stupid, but that's about the only thing I have against reporting on them.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday February 18, @02:57PM
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday February 18, @02:32PM
> “snow moon” as a result of the heavy snowfall that often occurs at that time of year
Further evidence of global warming!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @02:58PM
Why are there so many of these ``the moon is barely-perceptibly larger than othertimes'' stories? Because people can go out and look at it without equipment and imagine they can see it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @03:08PM
In many places of the world, heavy snowfall at the end of February would be something extremely unexpected.