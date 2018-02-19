from the controversial-memes dept.
NB The correct spelling of her name is "Lena", but she asked Playboy to spell it "Lenna" because she did not want people to call her "Leena".
Finding Lena, the Patron Saint of JPEGs
Among some computer engineers, Lena is a mythic figure, a mononym on par with Woz or Zuck. Whether or not you know her face, you’ve used the technology it helped create; practically every photo you’ve ever taken, every website you’ve ever visited, every meme you’ve ever shared owes some small debt to Lena. Yet today, as a 67-year-old retiree living in her native Sweden, she remains a little mystified by her own fame. “I’m just surprised that it never ends,” she told me recently.
Lena’s path to iconhood began in the pages of Playboy. In 1972, at the age of 21, she appeared as Miss November, wearing nothing but a feathered sun hat, boots, stockings, and a pink boa. (At her suggestion, the editors spelled her first name with an extra “n,” to encourage proper pronunciation. “I didn’t want to be called Leena,” she explained.)
About six months later, a copy of the issue turned up at the University of Southern California’s Signal and Image Processing Institute, where Alexander Sawchuk and his team happened to be looking for a new photograph against which to test their latest compression algorithm—the math that would make unwieldy image files manageable. Lena’s glossy centerfold, with its complex mixture of colors and textures, was the perfect candidate. They tore off the top third of the spread, ran it through a set of analog-to-digital converters, and saved the resulting 512-line scan to their Hewlett-Packard 2100. (Sawchuk did not respond to requests for comment.)
The USC team proudly handed out copies to lab visitors, and soon the image of the young model looking coquettishly over her bare shoulder became an industry standard, replicated and reanalyzed billions of times as what we now know as the JPEG came into being. According to James Hutchinson, an editor at the University of Illinois College of Engineering, Lena was for engineers “something like what Rita Hayworth was for US soldiers in the trenches of World War II.”
For almost as long as the Lenna has been idolized among computer scientists, however, it has also been a source of controversy. “I have heard feminists argue that the image should be retired,” David C. Munson Jr., current president of the Rochester Institute of Technology, wrote back in 1996. Yet, 19 years later, the Lenna remained so ubiquitous that Maddie Zug, a high school senior from Virginia, felt compelled to write an op-ed about it in The Washington Post. The image, she explained, had elicited “sexual comments” from the boys in her class, and its continuing inclusion in the curriculum was evidence of a broader “culture issue.”
Deanna Needell, a math professor at UCLA, had similar memories from college, so in 2013 she and a colleague staged a quiet protest: They acquired the rights to a head shot of the male model Fabio Lanzoni and used that for their imaging research instead. But perhaps the most stringent critic of the image is Emily Chang, author of Brotopia. “The prolific use of Lena’s photo can be seen as a harbinger of behavior within the tech industry,” she writes in the book’s opening chapter. “In Silicon Valley today, women are second-class citizens and most men are blind to it.” For Chang, the moment that Lena’s centerfold was torn and scanned marked “tech’s original sin.”
One voice that has been conspicuously missing from the Lenna debate is that of Lena herself. The first and last time she spoke with the American press was in 1997, at the same conference where she was given her beloved mantel clock. (WIRED ran a short article on the visit titled “Playmate Meets Geeks Who Made Her a Net Star.”)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @03:43PM
fond geek memories #foreveralone
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday February 18, @03:53PM (2 children)
I would go grab and drop a link the original image, purely in the interests of enlightening folks mind you, but I'm at work. Nope, not gonna do it. Wouldn't be prudent. Not at this juncture.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday February 18, @04:17PM
Hef always kept it classy. RIP!!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 18, @04:29PM
Showing your age there with the Dana Carvey on SNL GHWB reference. Damn, I just showed mine by recognizing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @03:55PM
... for refusing to comment. It's a setup. Let the manhaters stew in their own juices without adding any more spice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @04:01PM (1 child)
Scenario: computer scientist needs an image for something, grabs the first thing on hand.
what did these guys have on hand? the playboy magazine. say it anyway you'd like, but they were inconsiderate assholes. at a minimum they had playboy at work and they didn't think that this picture would actually be seen by a lot of people. to my shame, I always assumed it was someone's girlfriend and never bothered to check.
Russell A. Kirsch? a picture of his son (hence my naive conjecture that Lena was someone's girlfriend). at least some of us are not assholes.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 18, @04:32PM
Guys in their 20s enjoying looking at naked women is not something that should surprise or offend anyone at all. Especially guys who spend far more time staring at a screen than talking to women. Anything to the contrary is just as nonsensical, oppressive, and counter to human nature as puritanism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @04:03PM
A remarkably honest description of how they see (their definition of) privilege.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @04:04PM (1 child)
20 something male looks at nudie pic and scans it into a computer. THE HORROR!!!
The puritans have returned. We call them progressives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @04:30PM
On Hearing That the Students of Our New University Have Joined the Agitation Against Immoral Literature - Yeats, 1912
Where, where but here have Pride and Truth,
That long to give themselves for wage,
To shake their wicked sides at youth,
Restraining reckless middle-age?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @04:18PM
This is (probably, I didn't put any effort into checking) the image in question, cropped as usual: http://img.gawkerassets.com/img/17wk3pbcxeh54jpg/original.jpg [gawkerassets.com]
I straight up don't believe that this elicited inappropriate sexual comments. Perhaps one student in conversation with others said she was hot, which I suppose qualifies as a sexual comment, but provided they didn't announce it to the lecture theater I don't see anything inappropriate about that at all. Given the context it's clear we're meant to believe the comments were inappropriate. I could buy it eliciting, in private conversation, comments appropriate to that context. I do not believe the author when they say it elicited inappropriate sexual comments from multiple students as they claim it did.