How streaming music could be harming the planet
Once vinyl or a CD is purchased, it can be played over and over again, the only carbon cost coming from running the record player. However, if we listen to our streamed music using a hi-fi sound system it's estimated to use 107 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, costing about £15.00 to run. A CD player uses 34.7 kilowatt hours a year and costs £5 to run.
Solution: Use a smartphone or laptop with headphones unless you are playing music for guests. Download the songs you play repeatedly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @07:00PM (6 children)
1) Register each device capable of streaming content to a real person
2) Track all content listened to on each device
3) Tax each person based on how much electricity is used (give discounts for listening to educational materials though)
4) Use the tax revenue to fight climate change by funding educational materials that raise awareness about the problem
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday February 18, @07:14PM
Some climate change deniers I speak with are skeptical of climate change because of the possible agendas of control behind the people pushing it. Meaning, one world government bullshit being forced down our throats in the form of controls to combat climate change.
You're not fucking helping. It's ridiculous and offensive to promote entire platforms of control (register, monitor, tax) that give preferential treatment to some just to push your agenda. Regardless of whether it may, or may not, be correct or beneficial.
I'm on the side of climate change, but fuck all if I'm going to give up my rights to privacy and peaceful enjoyment of music because you want to fucking regulate how much power I used to do it. Give discounts for materials you like, or worse, you meant propaganda that helps "educate" the others with goodthink?
Lemme guess, do you want to call this division the SS? (Streaming Security)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 18, @07:21PM (1 child)
Solution to what, a modern standard of living? You're free to go off-grid and use only candles you made yourself for light if you like but you're no way in hell going to tell me I'm not allowed to do legal things that I can afford to do. Take a bath, hippie.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 18, @07:41PM
Make sure the candles are pure bees wax so they'll be carbon neutral! :-)
Personally, I support efforts to reduce carbon emissions, but the parent proposal is akin to fixing a leaky sink during a 500 year flood.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 18, @07:26PM
Emit vastly more carbon regulating an extremely minor contributor than streaming ever could.
Consider all those computers tracking all that streaming, all those forms filled out in triplicate claiming educational exemptions. All those investigators auditing the educational claims and all the paperwork that generates. Even if everyone involved telecommutes, they'll emit more carbon than streaming audio does. Then someone (probably a few someones) will have to go to court in person with all that driving internal combustion vehicles.
Even banks eventually figured out that burning $1000 in overtime looking for the missing dime is a losing proposition.
On the bright side, we will all get to laugh at the wild claims of detector vans that can not only sniff out a HiFi stereo but determine that it is streaming audio rather than playing a CD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @07:30PM (1 child)
My way...
1) Call my entertainment manager on my cell phone to book a private concert in Bermuda and hire support staff
2) Take my private jet to Bermuda, the support staff and bands are flown in on separate flights
3) Start a large bonfire
4) Enjoy my playlist
HRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @07:38PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday February 18, @07:01PM (2 children)
When I listen to a CD I play it through an amp and speakers. The same amp and speakers I use when I stream music. The CD itself has been ripped and is on a NAS, which is always on. Just like the router I stream music through, always on.
So explain to me how I save energy one way or the other.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 18, @07:23PM
You save energy by not running a CD player as well as your tuner/amp/eq/speakers/etc...
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @07:41PM
And spotify saves energy by going bankrupt and powering down their huge-carbon-footprint datacenters.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by urza9814 on Monday February 18, @07:04PM (1 child)
Can't tell if this is among the dumbest things I've ever read, or a brilliant ploy to resurrect the dying concept of local music collections to "save the planet".
Wonder what the carbon cost of a torrent is...although you'd probably have to chart that in multiple dimensions -- share ratio vs number of plays vs file size -- to find the lines (or plane?) where it breaks even...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @07:10PM
I keep my local collection for one reason only.
Streaming is *massively* more convenient. Like it is not even close.
However, streaming is a form of DRM. It can just 'poof' go away. I do not like that at all. Hence my large pile of local that *I* control.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday February 18, @07:36PM (1 child)
Since we are talking about "streaming". Let us talk about the power consumed by the servers storing all the data, the power used by all the telecommunications equipments between you and them, and the power consumed by the offices used by the companies that create and maintain these services. Remember most streaming is DRMed and therefore its very use is tethered to the existence of one or more companies.
Now, let us compare this to the total power needed to obtain material for, assemble, create content for, package, ship, and sell, your CD or vinyl record. Once a CD/record is pressed it is not tethered to the company, so only a part of the power consumed here counts.
How much power is used by record execs banging hookers and snorting coke anyway? :P
"Solution: Use a smartphone or laptop" which is great if you already have those and a need to have them already that justifies the expenditure and power/resources used to create them. (Is this just another cell phone advertisement?)
Real solution: Don't listen to music. Usage: 0 kilowatt hours. Bonus points that you deny some record exec some of their hookers and coke.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday February 18, @07:40PM
How many kilowatts does humming a tune to yourself eat up? What about whistling? These are important questions.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.