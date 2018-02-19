About 2.1 billion years ago, a blob-like creature inched along on an early Earth. As the organism moved, it carved out tunnels, which may be the earliest evidence of a moving critter on the planet.

Until this discovery, the earliest evidence of motility — that is, an organism's ability to move independently using its own metabolic energy — dated to about 570 million years ago, according to fossils from different locations. That's a good 1.5 billion years younger than the new finding.

Whatever left the teeny, tiny tunnels was likely a cluster of single cells that joined ranks to form a slug-like multicellular organism.

[...] But not everyone thinks these tunnels represent the oldest proof of motility.