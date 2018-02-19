from the deeply-moving-story dept.
About 2.1 billion years ago, a blob-like creature inched along on an early Earth. As the organism moved, it carved out tunnels, which may be the earliest evidence of a moving critter on the planet.
Until this discovery, the earliest evidence of motility — that is, an organism's ability to move independently using its own metabolic energy — dated to about 570 million years ago, according to fossils from different locations. That's a good 1.5 billion years younger than the new finding.
Whatever left the teeny, tiny tunnels was likely a cluster of single cells that joined ranks to form a slug-like multicellular organism.
[...] But not everyone thinks these tunnels represent the oldest proof of motility.
[A more detailed explanation of the science behind this discovery can be found at How the oldest evidence of movement could change what we know about life on Earth which was published in The Conversation. --Ed.]