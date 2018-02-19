from the I-blame-YOU dept.
Researchers believe they have identified the prime driver for a startling rise in the number of people who think the Earth is flat: Google’s video-sharing site, YouTube.
Their suspicion was raised when they attended the world’s largest gatherings of Flat Earthers at the movement’s annual conference in Rayleigh, North Carolina, in 2017, and then in Denver, Colorado, last year.
Interviews with 30 attendees revealed a pattern in the stories people told about how they came to be convinced that the Earth was not a large round rock spinning through space but a large flat disc doing much the same thing.
Of the 30, all but one said they had not considered the Earth to be flat two years ago but changed their minds after watching videos promoting conspiracy theories on YouTube. “The only person who didn’t say this was there with his daughter and his son-in-law and they had seen it on YouTube and told him about it,” said Asheley Landrum, who led the research at Texas Tech University.
[...] Some said they watched the videos only in order to debunk them but soon found themselves won over by the material.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Monday February 18, @11:47PM (1 child)
We're speaking of a population that already believes some crazy stuff. Getting them to believe a little more crazy stuff that happens to be marketed well isn't that hard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:59PM
Well, I think it's mostly a conversation starter; Hi, I am a flat-earther. Have you got questions? I have loads of funny answers.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday February 18, @11:48PM (1 child)
Facebook private groups are ripe for the crazies to build out their echo chambers.
I'd say it's a bigger issue as there's no feedback loop via youtube alone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:13AM
Facebook has private groups for Muslims?
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:50PM
Flat Earthers are almost as stupid as people who believe that biological sex is malleable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:50PM
Or at least the Flat Earthers. It must be an IQ thing that's less than a rocks IQ. At least a rock knows when to roll down a hill.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:52PM (4 children)
I note that the popular rise in the belief in a flat Earth is correlated with the fraction of flat TVs and computer monitors on the market.
I claim that had we stuck with CRTs, which are almost always curved, the bizarre belief in a flat Earth would be less popular today.
Go ahead, prove me wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:59PM (3 children)
As I've been explaining. The earth looks curved because it is seen only through curved lenses and eyeballs. If you look at the earth without any curvature interfering it would be seen as it really is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:04AM (1 child)
Wouldn't the bending of space-time make up for that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:10AM
No, the bending of space-time makes no sense. What is the force doing the bending? No one knows. They just show a picture of a heavy thing on a sheet and say look at how it gets pulled down, now imagine that in 3D. Well, it gets pulled down due to gravity.
If gravity is caused by the bending, it can't also cause the bending.That would be circular.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 19, @12:06AM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 18, @11:57PM
Of course they will blame the thing that made them stupid. Censorship will make them smart again. Better yet, poke their eyes out, and fill their ears with molten lead. That way they won't be tempted to think dumb thoughts.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:01AM
I can't decide which new idea Facebook apparently spawned is dumbest:
1. The earth is flat.
2. Walls are not an impediment to movement.
3. Wheels are not a facilitator of movement.
I am pretty sure it is more reasonable to believe in a flat earth than the other two.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:06AM (1 child)
If I take my ruler, or even my yardstick, out to a nice level lot, guess what: it's FLAT. Perfectly even and level.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday February 19, @12:10AM
I live at the top of a hill. Checkmate.