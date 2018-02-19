Stories
Study Blames YouTube for Rise in Number of Flat Earthers

posted by mrpg on Monday February 18, @11:40PM
from the I-blame-YOU dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Researchers believe they have identified the prime driver for a startling rise in the number of people who think the Earth is flat: Google’s video-sharing site, YouTube.

Their suspicion was raised when they attended the world’s largest gatherings of Flat Earthers at the movement’s annual conference in Rayleigh, North Carolina, in 2017, and then in Denver, Colorado, last year.

Interviews with 30 attendees revealed a pattern in the stories people told about how they came to be convinced that the Earth was not a large round rock spinning through space but a large flat disc doing much the same thing.

Of the 30, all but one said they had not considered the Earth to be flat two years ago but changed their minds after watching videos promoting conspiracy theories on YouTube. “The only person who didn’t say this was there with his daughter and his son-in-law and they had seen it on YouTube and told him about it,” said Asheley Landrum, who led the research at Texas Tech University.

[...] Some said they watched the videos only in order to debunk them but soon found themselves won over by the material.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Monday February 18, @11:47PM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday February 18, @11:47PM (#803231) Journal

    “I’d first heard it in the Bible and thought ‘this can’t be true,’” he recalled, speaking with rapid excitement. “I mean, I believed everything else, that the Earth was created in six literal days, but what about all this other stuff [about a flat Earth]? To be consistent as a biblical literalist, I can’t pick and choose.”

    We're speaking of a population that already believes some crazy stuff. Getting them to believe a little more crazy stuff that happens to be marketed well isn't that hard.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:59PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:59PM (#803242)

      Well, I think it's mostly a conversation starter; Hi, I am a flat-earther. Have you got questions? I have loads of funny answers.

  • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday February 18, @11:48PM (1 child)

    by Kilo110 (2853) on Monday February 18, @11:48PM (#803232)

    Facebook private groups are ripe for the crazies to build out their echo chambers.

    I'd say it's a bigger issue as there's no feedback loop via youtube alone.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:13AM (#803256)

      Facebook has private groups for Muslims?

  • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:50PM (#803233)

    Flat Earthers are almost as stupid as people who believe that biological sex is malleable.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:50PM (#803234)

    Or at least the Flat Earthers. It must be an IQ thing that's less than a rocks IQ. At least a rock knows when to roll down a hill.

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:52PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:52PM (#803235)

    I note that the popular rise in the belief in a flat Earth is correlated with the fraction of flat TVs and computer monitors on the market.

    I claim that had we stuck with CRTs, which are almost always curved, the bizarre belief in a flat Earth would be less popular today.

    Go ahead, prove me wrong.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:59PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 18, @11:59PM (#803241)

      As I've been explaining. The earth looks curved because it is seen only through curved lenses and eyeballs. If you look at the earth without any curvature interfering it would be seen as it really is.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:04AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:04AM (#803248)

        Wouldn't the bending of space-time make up for that?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:10AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:10AM (#803255)

          No, the bending of space-time makes no sense. What is the force doing the bending? No one knows. They just show a picture of a heavy thing on a sheet and say look at how it gets pulled down, now imagine that in 3D. Well, it gets pulled down due to gravity.

          If gravity is caused by the bending, it can't also cause the bending.That would be circular.

      • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 19, @12:06AM

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 19, @12:06AM (#803251) Journal
        You also have the curvature of the Earth interfering with your perception. It's too round to look the proper degree of flatness. You just have to ignore that in order to get the right result.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 18, @11:57PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Monday February 18, @11:57PM (#803239) Journal

    Of course they will blame the thing that made them stupid. Censorship will make them smart again. Better yet, poke their eyes out, and fill their ears with molten lead. That way they won't be tempted to think dumb thoughts.

  • (Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:01AM (#803246)

    I can't decide which new idea Facebook apparently spawned is dumbest:

    1. The earth is flat.
    2. Walls are not an impediment to movement.
    3. Wheels are not a facilitator of movement.

    I am pretty sure it is more reasonable to believe in a flat earth than the other two.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:06AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @12:06AM (#803252)

    If I take my ruler, or even my yardstick, out to a nice level lot, guess what: it's FLAT. Perfectly even and level.

