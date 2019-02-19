from the build-a-[fire]-wall! dept.
Sex robots could be hijacked by hackers and used to cause harm or even kill people, a cybersecurity expert has warned.
Artificial intelligence researchers have consistently warned of the security risks posed by internet-connected robots, with hundreds recently calling on governments to ban weaponized robots.
The latest warning comes from a cybersecurity expert who made the prophecy to several U.K. newspapers.
“Hackers can hack into a robot or a robotic device and have full control of the connections, arms, legs and other attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices,” Nicholas Patterson, a cybersecurity lecturer at Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, told the Star.
“Often these robots can be upwards of 200 pounds and very strong. Once a robot is hacked, the hacker has full control and can issue instructions to the robot. The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots. Once hacked they could absolutely be used to perform physical actions for an advantageous scenario or to cause damage.”
https://www.newsweek.com/hacked-sex-robots-could-murder-people-767386
[Yes, the story is "clickbait-y", but the underlying point still remains that remote access to IoT (Internet of Things) devices could wreak havoc. Do any Soylentils have IoT devices and what, if anything, have you done to provide protection from undesired monitoring or tampering? --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday February 19, @02:17PM (1 child)
Those are some well equipped sex robots!
(Score: 1) by bussdriver on Tuesday February 19, @03:03PM
The truth is Melania Trump has to be hacked to not act like a Russian doll-bot...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 19, @02:19PM
...It'll cut your **** in half!
Oblig "Don't date robots!"
Don't connect your waifu to the internet.
And finally... [youtube.com]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @02:19PM
Are we worried about the sex robot killing you, or its robotic pimp?
Come to think of it, those Lucy Liu bots were pretty badass.
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Tuesday February 19, @02:21PM (1 child)
It was self defense judge. Honestly. He raped me.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 19, @02:28PM
But did you have to turn his b***s into a gelatinous cube?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @02:27PM (1 child)
That's why you use GNU/Sexroid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @03:05PM
Windows BSOD...Bite Swallow Obliterate Decapitate
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @02:33PM
You have revealed the plot of 30 books and 7 movies in the works!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 19, @02:46PM
Now for some real talk.
Voice assistants like Alexa/Echo/etc. are currently crappy and gimmicky. If they had strong AI (somewhere between today's garbage and sentience/"sapience"), they could be a lot better. But you don't want it to be controlled by the cloud/CIA or connected to the net.
If we perfect a low-power neuromorphic architecture and scale it up in the third dimension, maybe we can have strong AI at the consumer level. NAND/post-NAND could scale to petabytes or more in various form factors. Enough storage to hold an offline copy of Wikipedia, Library of Congress, every book ever written, and plenty of audio and video content (every sex act and kink on file, and then some).
So a sex robot that could hold a real conversation (smashing the flawed Turing test and probably being more intelligent than you anyway) and do chores could be feasible. If it resents you or can harm you even without being hacked, that's on you. Maybe construct it using more soft/squishy robotics than cold steel.
(Score: 4, Funny) by deimios on Tuesday February 19, @02:46PM (1 child)
I still have a better chance of getting away with my assets intact than after a marriage...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 19, @03:10PM
I didn't know John Bobbitt was on SN!
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday February 19, @02:47PM (1 child)
The only way to protect against undesired monitoring/tampering is to not have the IoT devices in the first place. Undesired monitoring/tampering is baked in to the design of most IoT devices. Granted, this undesired monitoring/tampering normally occurs by the IoT device vendor. Hackers are a secondary concern.
I won't bore you with the details, but I have already had an appliance (I only wish it were a sex robot :P) try to kill me because I insisted on not using its fancy overpriced and invasive IoT controller. The appliance's firmware officially supports use without, but only as a grudging capitulation to say they do. It is baked in to the hardware design/microcontroller to give you the finger and cause serious problems if you don't spend that extra $$$ and let them watch you. Expect to see more of this kind of shit in the future.
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Tuesday February 19, @03:09PM
bore us. We are ALL interested.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday February 19, @02:50PM
Currently no IoT stuffs.
I do own an Echo Dot, but it hasn't been powered on in a year.
There's a few things on my horizon maybe (camera/doorbell of some sort, maybe a smart thermostat) but those are just idle thoughts that haven't been acted upon.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 19, @03:03PM
I think I saw this on an episode of Ghost in the Shell.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 19, @03:13PM
There's absolutely no reason for a sexbot to be network-connected. It's that simple.
