Honda Confirms Plan to Leave Britain as Brexit Looms
The Japanese automaker Honda has become the latest business to make plans to leave Britain as global forces reshape the car industry and the country prepares to exit the European Union.
Honda will close its plant in Swindon, England, which employs 3,500 workers, by 2021, it confirmed on Tuesday. The factory, which produces about 150,000 cars a year, will close once its current line of Civic cars comes to an end.
"In light of the unprecedented changes that are affecting our industry, it is vital that we accelerate our electrification strategy and restructure our global operations accordingly," Katsushi Inoue, the chief officer for European operations, said in a statement.
The decision was a "devastating decision for Swindon and the U.K.," Greg Clark, Britain's business secretary, said in a statement. "The news is a particularly bitter blow to the thousands of skilled and dedicated staff who work at the factory, their families and all of those employed in the supply chain," Mr. Clark said, adding that he would convene a "task force" to keep the employees in work.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @07:06PM (2 children)
This taskforce has a straightforward means of achieving its goal: cancel Brexit. This is going to be the only way to prevent these sort of losses, and this late in the game, even this might not suffice.
I said it would be straightforward, not easy. Right wingnuts will go ballistic, and Trump/Putin will have a conniption, but it would go a long way toward saving the UK's position in the world, their economy, and their independence from the US. Unfortunately it would also prevent the worst of the right-wing excesses of the Tories (like privatizing and/or eliminating the NHS) which is something Teresa May won't countenance.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 19, @07:21PM
How many jobs were lost in the UK over the last few decades because the EU gave companies incentives to move production from the UK/France/Germany to the less developed members?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 19, @07:27PM
Honda have already made a statement saying that Brexit is NOT a major factor in this. The EU has recently signed a deal with Honda so they no longer have to pay tariffs on vehicles produced outside the EU. There is no benefit to Honda from having any manufacturing inside the EU anymore. Honda have also decided to concentrate on the US, China and Japan for their future manufacturing, particularly on future electric cars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @07:26PM (2 children)
Honda managers clearly said that the exit is related to global events (see the list in the article.) Production will be moved to Japan. Turkey will be also impacted, while having no Brexit on their hands. Other companies are also impacted. The writer associated this event with Brexit for political reasons, and this article is yet another propaganda piece.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @07:34PM
Yeah, it's not untruthful but horribly misleading.
Like the similar headline: "Anonymous Coward prepares to have a Sandwich as Brexit looms." Its just as true and correlated as the headline of the article.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 19, @07:35PM
