19/02/19/1729234 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday February 19, @08:27PM
from the does-it-also-make-the-room-darker? dept.
from the does-it-also-make-the-room-darker? dept.
Researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away. The approach could lead to new solid-state cooling technology for future microprocessors, which will have so many transistors packed into a small space that current methods can’t remove heat quickly enough.
This could turn out to be important for future smartphones and other computers. With more computing power in smaller and smaller devices, removing the heat from the microprocessor is beginning to limit how much power can be squeezed into a given space.
https://www.rtoz.org/2019/02/18/running-an-led-in-reverse-could-cool-future-computers/
[How does this compare to a Peltier device?
--Ed.]
Running an LED in Reverse Could Cool Future Computers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Taibhsear on Tuesday February 19, @08:32PM (6 children)
I'm not an electrical engineer but I thought the whole point of a diode was that it can only run in one direction... What kind of star trek reverse polarity shenanigans is going on here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @08:41PM
I was thinking the same thing and the article is absolutely no help here.
If I had to guess, I would say that certain diodes that emit light, emit electricity when bombarded by infrared light, i.e. thermal emissions. If you reverse their polarity then the current generated is pumped back to ground thereby providing a pathway of heat return to the power source.
This is literally, only a guess and I've never heard of a substance that both emits light when powered and emits power when lighted. It would be like plugging your solar cell into a battery and having it glow. I guess it might radiate thermally though, so who knows?
We tend to think of light and heat as different things, but they are the same thing just at different frequencies. I've seen and used sound transducers, but a light transducing substance though, to my knowledge does not exist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @08:43PM
You are correct. The LED will be in high resistance mode until a reverse breakdown voltage. Then it conducts.
The LED has a tiny crystal deep inside a heat insulating package. Until I see an article that explains the effect in terms of physics, I will consider this article to be a fake. (The link currently returns 403 Forbidden.)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 19, @08:48PM (2 children)
Now no longer a light emitter, it's now a light sucking diode, with its concomitant psychedelic effects.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 19, @09:07PM (1 child)
It still emits, but it is now emitting dark instead of light.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 19, @09:15PM
Does it make the room darker?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by noelhenson on Tuesday February 19, @09:09PM
In a reversed polarity circuit, an LED will generate a photo-voltaic current when exposed to light. In older LED displays, unused LED segments were sometimes used as light sensors to control the display brightness. For IR remote controls, I have used the IR LED as the IR sensor as well.
I believe it could be this effect that carries away the heat. I still don't think it could carry away enough heat to make any real difference.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 19, @09:07PM
While the LED-heat-pump might relocate heat away from a critical area, it will require a net increase of power dissipation on the die to use this kind of heat-pump scheme.
The heat goes somewhere - hopefully they can use these heat-pumps to more efficiently transfer heat from inner layers of 3D chip-stacks out to the environment (heat sinks).
Still, if your processor nominally consumes 15W but has localized overheating problems, you might expect to consume 20+W while using the heat pump tech to relocate the heat away from overheating areas.
Would be a fun thing to develop - placing temperature measuring thermocouples in hundreds of places throughout the die, running an intelligent heat distribution algorithm to keep the hot spots in-spec, but not running more heat-pump than necessary...