Deep learning may need a new programming language that’s more flexible and easier to work with than Python, Facebook AI Research director Yann LeCun said today. It’s not yet clear if such a language is necessary, but the possibility runs against very entrenched desires from researchers and engineers, he said.
LeCun has worked with neural networks since the 1980s.
“There are several projects at Google, Facebook, and other places to kind of design such a compiled language that can be efficient for deep learning, but it’s not clear at all that the community will follow, because people just want to use Python,” LeCun said in a phone call with VentureBeat.
“The question now is, is that a valid approach?”
Python is currently the most popular language used by developers working on machine learning projects, according to GitHub’s recent Octoverse report, and the language forms the basis for Facebook’s PyTorch and Google’s TensorFlow frameworks.
[...] Artificial intelligence is more than 50 years old, but its current rise has been closely linked to the growth in compute power provided by computer chips and other hardware.
No, it is not another programming language that is needed. It is an information storage language that is needed. The crux of the real non-neural-net artificial intelligence problem is the ability to store information as a mathematically complete system. Currently we structure nearly everything based on the way our spoken language leads us to think.
tensor flow over https://julialang.org [julialang.org] would fit the bill quite nicely
There are two data types you can declare: public and private. The compiler treats them both the same.
Something with strong macro processing, a dynamic runtime, strong typing and both lexical and dynamic scoping -- oh yeah, and lots of parentheses. *Lots* of parentheses.
What does Python (or any other language) lack that they're looking for? As a general rule when a language like Python lacks something such as performance, they code a library in C, or some other low-level language and call into it. The article didn't seem to give me any real answer on why this wouldn't work. They went on about not being able to use the GPU properly, but didn't say why some kind of API callable from other languages coulnd't fix that. I haven't done any GPU programming, but I seem to recall that even C needed special APIs to manage it. They didn't throw out C though, or even change the syntax. When C *did* have a shortcoming vs. FORTRAN, they added the restrict keyword. Problem solved. So. What's the shortcoming with Python, why can't a library solve it, and if new syntax is needed what kind of syntax?
Numpy and SciPy as well as HD5F and a few other easy to integrate and use libraries make Python very attractive for machine learning projects and quick experimentation. It's not the Python language itself. In fact, I think most people don't bother much with the core Python data structures or many of it's features: they aren't a hindrance but they aren't the reason to use Python either. OK, maybe array is pretty bad, so just use numpy's arrays. It's all about numpy, the momentum of tensorflow and the published papers, and an "easy enough" language for non-CompSci professionals to use.
All of these libraries and features are available in C++, along with much easier (I think) integration with the GPU. Actually having typed variables is really quite nice. I've played around with Eigen and Xtensor and they both give you matrix broadcasting (similar to numpy features). Both are a little annoying to integrate into a project though. Eigen seems to have put some thought into avoiding copying large matrices around when it's not needed. Not too sure about Xtensor.
in soviet russia, deep learning system learns to program YOU.
seriously, like CPUs basically optimize themselves, a deep learning system that doesn't learn how to interface with you is a failure.
