California SB-319 Paves Way For An Unlimited Speed Autobahn

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 19, @11:41PM   Printer-friendly
Brought to the floor by Senator John Moorlach of Orange County, SB-319 would direct the state's Department of Transportation to build two unlimited speed lanes on each side of Interstate 5 and State Route 99, the main north-south arteries linking cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento. The sections of the roadways in question run straight through the supremely flat Central Valley, making for ideal high-speed driving conditions.

Perhaps paradoxically, California's answer to the German autobahn would be paid for by the state's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The text of SB-319 points out that the recent collapse of California's ambitious plan for a bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco, which was originally intended to trace the same route as the proposed unlimited speed lanes, has left residents without "access to high-speed, unabated transportation across the state."

http://www.thedrive.com/news/26554/california-might-add-lanes-with-no-speed-limits-to-major-highways

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @11:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 19, @11:44PM (#803764)

    Sane automotive legislation from CA? Not gonna happen.

