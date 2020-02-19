from the grounded-forever dept.
Several news agencies are reporting on the demise of the A380, an aircraft loved by passengers. European plane maker Airbus said Thursday it will stop making its superjumbo A380 in 2021 for lack of customers, abandoning the world's biggest passenger jet and one of the aviation industry's most ambitious and most troubled endeavors.
A slump in sales due to the airline industry moving to a point to point model make risk of empty seats on the A380 too much of a burden to make it profitable to operate.
Still the aircraft will remain in service for at least another 20 years.
https://www.designdevelopmenttoday.com/industries/aerospace/news/21047354/airbus-abandons-iconic-superjumbo-jet https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47231504
Previously: A380 Cancellations by Qantas Raise new Questions About the Superjumbo's Future
(Score: 3, Informative) by richtopia on Wednesday February 20, @04:41AM
Wikipedia does a decent job laying out the development of the A380. A quick summary is in the early 90's the major players in the space were exploring very large aircraft, but only Airbus went forward. This ignored evidence the industry would move away from the traditional hub and spoke model. This was exasterbated by delays in rollout and the A380's arrival in late 2007 aligning with a major economic recession. Once airlines started buying again, the Boeing 787 was an alternative (late 2011).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airbus_A380 [wikipedia.org]