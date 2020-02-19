Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

300,000 galaxies added in latest sky map

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 20, @01:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the check-what-happens-when-i-point-this-laser-pointer-at-that-telescope dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Using radio astronomy, over 200 astronomers hailing from 18 different countries have gathered over 20 petabyes of date and published a new map of the night sky that has over 300,000 previously undiscovered galaxies in it.

In-depth coverage here. Mainstream articles here and here.

Good Video Fly through the LOFAR Survey radio Universe. LOFAR image gallery here

The team used the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope in the Netherlands to pick up traces -- or "jets" -- of ancient radiation produced when galaxies merge. These jets, previously undetected, can extend over millions of light years.

"With radio observations we can detect radiation from the tenuous medium that exists between galaxies," said Amanda Wilber, of the University of Hamburg.

"LOFAR allows us to detect many more of these sources and understand what is powering them."

These jets occur near the supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies.

These detections are only the beginning however, so buckle in and prep for lightspeed

The LOFAR telescope, which is made up of a network of radio antenna located across seven European countries, has helped scientists chart just just 2 percent of the sky so far. The team plans to create high-resolution images of the entire northern sky, which they say will reveal up to 15 million previously undetected radio sources.

Too bad it can't focus in on Proxima Centauri.

Original Submission


«  Chinese Newspapers Fold Amid Growing Censorship, Falling Incomes
300,000 galaxies added in latest sky map | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.