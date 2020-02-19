Stories
Beware of Using Young People's Blood to Halt Aging, FDA Says

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 20, @03:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the Vamp-ire? dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Taking a young person’s plasma and infusing it into an older person to ward off aging -- a therapy that’s fascinated some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley -- has no proven clinical benefit, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The agency issued a safety alert on Tuesday about the infusion of plasma from young donors for the prevention of conditions such as aging or memory loss, or for the treatment of such conditions as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease or post‐traumatic stress disorder.

“There is no proven clinical benefit of infusion of plasma from young donors to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent these conditions, and there are risks associated with the use of any plasma product,” the FDA said in a statement from Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Peter Marks, head of the agency’s biologics center.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-19/beware-of-buying-young-people-s-blood-to-prevent-aging-fda-says

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 20, @03:38PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 20, @03:38PM (#804003)

    Taking a young person’s plasma and infusing it into an older person to ward off aging

    Taking a poor young person’s plasma and infusing it into a rich older person to ward off aging

    a therapy that’s fascinated some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley -- has no proven clinical benefit

    . . . but will be done anyway just in case there might be some kind of benefits other than reducing the population of poor people.

    If taking their blood doesn't help, try taking their young healthy organs instead -- unless AT&T has already gotten them as per the terms of the service agreement they signed.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @03:40PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @03:40PM (#804004)

    My eighty-year-old grandfather had this done (in Germany) and was very pleased with the results.

    Note the weasel-wording in TFS: "no proven critical benefit" [yet]. Because the long, expensive FDA-approved trials are still in progress. Which trials were initiated because previous trials showed results. Results good enough to merit more expensive trials.

    Fuck the FDA.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 20, @03:52PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday February 20, @03:52PM (#804009) Journal

    LITER MEAL

