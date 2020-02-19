from the Vamp-ire? dept.
Taking a young person’s plasma and infusing it into an older person to ward off aging -- a therapy that’s fascinated some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley -- has no proven clinical benefit, the Food and Drug Administration said.
The agency issued a safety alert on Tuesday about the infusion of plasma from young donors for the prevention of conditions such as aging or memory loss, or for the treatment of such conditions as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease or post‐traumatic stress disorder.
“There is no proven clinical benefit of infusion of plasma from young donors to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent these conditions, and there are risks associated with the use of any plasma product,” the FDA said in a statement from Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Peter Marks, head of the agency’s biologics center.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 20, @03:38PM
Taking a poor young person’s plasma and infusing it into a rich older person to ward off aging
. . . but will be done anyway just in case there might be some kind of benefits other than reducing the population of poor people.
If taking their blood doesn't help, try taking their young healthy organs instead -- unless AT&T has already gotten them as per the terms of the service agreement they signed.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @03:40PM (1 child)
My eighty-year-old grandfather had this done (in Germany) and was very pleased with the results.
Note the weasel-wording in TFS: "no proven critical benefit" [yet]. Because the long, expensive FDA-approved trials are still in progress. Which trials were initiated because previous trials showed results. Results good enough to merit more expensive trials.
Fuck the FDA.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 20, @03:54PM
My buddy's cousin's father says it works great.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 20, @03:52PM
