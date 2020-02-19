A number of European retailers have started listing new Celeron and the Pentium Gold-branded processors, which indicates that the world's largest CPU supplier is about to formally announce the products. Topping the list of new processors is the Pentium G5620, which happens to be Intel's first Pentium-branded CPU clocked at 4 GHz.

[...] According to Germany-based ISO Datentechnik and Finland-based Futureport online stores, the new CPUs from Intel will be available starting from early March. But since that information does not come directly from Intel, it may not be completely accurate.

Intel originally planned to release its Pentium 4 processors based on the NetBurst microarchitecture and clocked at 4 GHz sometime in the middle of the previous decade. At some point, Intel stopped development of its Tejas generation of NetBurst processors cancelling all the products in the lineup, then the company cancelled release of Pentium 4 4.0 GHz CPUs featuring the Prescott, and the Prescott 2M designs due in 2005 – 2006. Later on the company released numerous Core-branded processors clocked at 4.0 GHz and higher, but frequencies of Pentiums topped at 3.8 GHz.