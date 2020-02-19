from the kick-back dept.
Supreme Court curbs power of government to impose heavy fines and seize property
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled to drastically curb the powers that states and cities have to levy fines and seize property, marking the first time the court has applied the Constitution's ban on excessive fines at the state level.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who returned to the court for the first time in almost two months after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, wrote the majority opinion in the case involving an Indiana man who had his Land Rover seized after he was arrested for selling $385 of heroin.
"Protection against excessive fines has been a constant shield throughout Anglo-American history for good reason: Such fines undermine other liberties," Ginsburg wrote. "They can be used, e.g., to retaliate against or chill the speech of political enemies. They can also be employed, not in service of penal purposes, but as a source of revenue."
Also at National Review, SCOTUSblog, and NPR.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 21, @03:17AM
Wikipedia shows that civil forfeiture has a history longer than that of the US. Well, most of that is ancient history. Civil forfeiture in recent times was brought back when the War on Drugs kicked off. The concept should have been nipped in the bud, then. It violates the constitution just as clearly as slavery does.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday February 21, @03:33AM
Civil forfeiture in this country has reached a state where it is terribly abusive to the citizenry. It's good when abusive aspects of our legal system are addressed.
.
Like interesting history however, you don't want to any part of it until after it is done :-p
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 21, @03:40AM (1 child)
that was paid for by selling heroin. Well... Trump will be found not guilty for sure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 21, @04:05AM
Probably. The problem is that in many of these cases the police confiscate property and then don't return it unless they're successfully sued. Which means that unless you can specifically prove that the property isn't the result of criminal activity, they get to keep it. And even if you do manage to win your case, you're not entitled to any compensation for the loss of the property in the mean time and you don't get court fees.
The fact that in many areas the police just get to keep what they found unless the court makes them give it back gives a massive incentive for the police to seize things in case they get to keep it.
In some cases, it can be tens of thousands of dollars, especially from immigrants that are used to carrying large sums of money to do business with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 21, @03:52AM (1 child)
And you thought them poor Chinese in the commie China had it bad.
Fat lot of good that all the gun rights nutters did to prevent state tyranny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 21, @04:01AM
Where is the magic line between being a crazy mass shooter or a freedom fighter?
For most people, the freedom fighter side of the line will never be reached.