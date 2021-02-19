Courtesy of its Insight lander, NASA has launched a website that provides week-long weather forecasts for Elysium Planitia of our dusty red neighbor.

The new site is available here, and

...provides the public with a weekly Mars forecast, including high and low temperatures, wind speed, and pressure. The weekly forecast is joined by a historic data chart showing average and record temperatures for the Red Planet, offering a truly unique look at the foreign world.

The lander is located on the Elysium Planitia, a flat, smooth plain located slightly North of the equator.

The InSight(Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) Lander's primary mission is to "to study in-depth the 'inner space' of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core."

NASA does better with acronyms than Congress.

Also at: Bad Astronomer, CNN, Forbes, and Fortune.