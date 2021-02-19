from the predicting-low-temperatures-brought-on-by-reduced-sunshine-and-a-low-pressure-system dept.
Courtesy of its Insight lander, NASA has launched a website that provides week-long weather forecasts for Elysium Planitia of our dusty red neighbor.
The new site is available here, and
...provides the public with a weekly Mars forecast, including high and low temperatures, wind speed, and pressure. The weekly forecast is joined by a historic data chart showing average and record temperatures for the Red Planet, offering a truly unique look at the foreign world.
The lander is located on the Elysium Planitia, a flat, smooth plain located slightly North of the equator.
The InSight(Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) Lander's primary mission is to "to study in-depth the 'inner space' of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core."
NASA does better with acronyms than Congress.
Also at: Bad Astronomer, CNN, Forbes, and Fortune.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 21, @05:27AM
How about putting up decent weather service for Mexico? The one we have sucks.
I don't get this obsession. Anybody who would want to spend more than a half hour on the surface should be declared insane, and then sent up there to see if they mean it. Besides, we can't even put anybody on the damn moon, and these morons talk about Mars like it's just another block or two away.