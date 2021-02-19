Last year the Australian government decided to follow in the ill fated footsteps of other countries and change the electronic online health system from opt out to opt in causing many people to make the effort to out out. When you see millions of Australians getting off of their collective arses for something like this you know it is serious. More serious perhaps than the Sunday football. Then the pollies extended the opt out period a couple of times. To give everyone a chance to vote with their feet. Now that the final final final opt out period has ended the numbers are in.

Around 10 percent of the population of Australia opted out of the ehealth record system. Those who are left will now have a record created for them and data automatically loaded into it from government systems.

I am so shocked. Australians. Doing something. Shocked, I tell you, shocked. And alarmed.