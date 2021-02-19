from the if-you-have-nothing-to-hide dept.
Last year the Australian government decided to follow in the ill fated footsteps of other countries and change the electronic online health system from opt out to opt in causing many people to make the effort to out out. When you see millions of Australians getting off of their collective arses for something like this you know it is serious. More serious perhaps than the Sunday football. Then the pollies extended the opt out period a couple of times. To give everyone a chance to vote with their feet. Now that the final final final opt out period has ended the numbers are in.
Around 10 percent of the population of Australia opted out of the ehealth record system. Those who are left will now have a record created for them and data automatically loaded into it from government systems.
I am so shocked. Australians. Doing something. Shocked, I tell you, shocked. And alarmed.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 21, @12:18PM
Perhaps not everyone heard about this
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday February 21, @12:21PM
Not being innumerate is a revolutionary act in 2019.
If you believe the data from
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1718/Quick_Guides/EmployIndustry [aph.gov.au]
then somewhat more than 10% of the population is employed in health care, which seems kinda high in an absolute sense, roughly the same percentage as refuse to use the new system, and thus have a lot of experience with the new system and likely have unrestricted root access for "safety reasons".
So some fraction of the population don't want an abusive ex working in the medical field with "root" access to their records to know their records and current address, some fraction likely believe "the system" is likely to lose their record of being allergic to WTF-ium and thus kill them unlike the old system where at least they know the low risks, etc.
You can assume in the modern era of privacy one of the major features of a system, even if the opposite is claimed, is massive privacy invasion, so there are likely people who don't want chmod a+r on their medical history for everyone except themselves, their family, and MAYBE their non-technical neighbors.
Whats the benefit to me personally, for every future employer to have total access to my medical records to know I'm allergic to amoxicillin, my kid has an off the anti-body scale diagnosed gluten allergy, my wisdom teeth were removed two decades ago, etc? I mean it doesn't necessarily HURT anything AFAIK but whats the benefit for me personally?
Here's an example where it could hurt me... I hurt my back I guess over a decade ago because I had stopped lifting weights and got weak and got a little ambitious with a major carpentry project. If a future employer knew that they'd not hire me. Of course, not writhing in pain is quite motivational so I lift weights a couple times a week.
So I can immediately with little effort come up with three plausible rational theoretical models of "deniers" although the propaganda insists theres no downside and those people just suck. The absolute state of modern "journalism" today, LOL.