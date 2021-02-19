from the mob-rules dept.
On Friday, the EU Commission published a piece on Medium that suggested that Google has taken over the minds of millions of citizens, rendering them incapable of thinking for themselves in their opposition of Article 13. The piece was later deleted with a note implying that people simply aren't capable of understanding the subtle nuances of the English language.
Last week the European Parliament and European Council agreed on the final text of the EU Copyright Directive.
Supporters of Article 13 say this will lead to a better deal for the entertainment industries at the expense of Google's YouTube, since it will have to obtain proper licenses for content uploaded to platform, while taking responsibility for infringing uploads.
Opponents, on the other hand, believe that the Article 13 proposals will be bad news for the Internet as a whole, since they have the potential to stifle free speech and expression, at the very least.
It's important to note that Article 13 opponents come in all shapes and sizes, some more militant than others. However, last Friday the EU Commission took the 'one size fits all approach' by labeling every dissenting voice as being part of a "mob", one groomed, misinformed and misled by Google. [...]>
I'm not sure who in the world as the expectation that lawmakers be clear and unambiguous in all their communications. But even putting that aside, it might be fun to have a quick game of logical fallacy spotting on both sides of this spat. Alas one might start with some anti-EU-commission bias, thinking that they don't understand how the internet works, as they appear to think that you can "delete" things that have appeared on the internet. Aww, how cute! -- Ed.(FP)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 21, @06:07PM
I took a 30 second video of my 13 year old son at a dance, obviously the music playing at the time dominated the audio track. I shared this video on YouTube and it was watched a total of 7 times over the next 3 years, three times by his mom, and once each by a couple of scattered family members.
Last month, I received a "commercial use violation notice" or some-such thing from Google/YouTube. We weren't "monitizing" our seven views, but apparently now the copyright holder for the music playing in the video is eligible to receive advertising revenue from the eighth and all future views of my video that happens to have their audio playing muffled and indistinctly in it.
If this is the way that it is, that's fine - I just want remuneration for the time I spend reading all the crap that comes to my e-mail inbox, especially for things like this.