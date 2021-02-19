Stories
Trump's 'Space Force' Is Coming, But Not As Originally Planned

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 21, @02:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the to-infinity-and-beyond! dept.
janrinok writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

President Donald Trump isn't giving up on his vision of creating a new Space Force within the US military, even if it has to start out small.

Speaking at the Brookings Institution Tuesday morning, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein confirmed reports that Trump will sign Space Policy Directive 4. "That will establish the Space Force... within the Department of the Air Force," Goldfein said.

Initially, the White House had sought to create a Space Force as a brand new branch of the military, equal in standing to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. But the proposal ran into opposition from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, which must approve the creation of a new military branch.

With Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, the White House appears to be pursuing a "plan B" that sets up a sort of miniature Space Force under the Air Force. Notably, the new entity maintains the Space Force name, and the directive that's awaiting the president's signature also keeps the goal of converting it into a full-fledged military branch at some point in the future. 

"I think the fact that we're having a national debate on space is really healthy," Goldfein said. "We're the best in the world in space and our adversaries know it. They've been studying us and they've been investing in ways to take away that capability in crisis or conflict... We as a nation cannot let that happen."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday February 21, @02:48PM (1 child)

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Thursday February 21, @02:48PM (#804527)

    Debate is reasoned discussion. The side that warns about consolidating power in smaller hands, or recognizes that many of the disparate elements have disparate missions and therefore should actually remain separate entities, has not been heard from at all. Instead we get a welcome to the new TSA of the space science community.

    --
    Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 21, @03:06PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday February 21, @03:06PM (#804534) Journal

      For the moment, the Space Force is simply a reshuffling of funds that are already being spent on military space missions. And some people might get to wear fancy badges and others will call themselves space cadets. I don't know where you see a "space TSA" forming. The space science community is already the bitch of the military:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012_National_Reconnaissance_Office_space_telescope_donation_to_NASA [wikipedia.org]

      https://www.americaspace.com/2012/06/06/top-secret-kh-11-spysat-design-revealed-by-nros-twin-telescope-gift-to-nasa/ [americaspace.com]

      NRO is not allowing NASA to release any images of the optics aside from some graphics of unclassified test hardware. And they have told NASA not to talk in any detail about what is supposed to be now unclassified hardware. All of this has resulted in a ham handed approach to informing the public about a unique transfer of cutting edge intelligence hardware to the civilian science sector.

      NASA’s attempt to hold a simple telecon with top level astronomy and astrophysics managers, but limited to only NASA’s hand picked media, was an exercise in frustration, according to Keith Cowing, who heads NASAWatch.com.

      “NASA Public Affairs (PAO ) botched this whole non-rollout rollout and NASA personnel were clueless as to what was going on,” said Cowing.

      https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB509/ [gwu.edu]

      The NRO and NASA reached an agreement in August 1965 limiting the capabilities of NASA's space-based image-forming sensors used to photograph the Earth to the equivalent of 20 meters from low-Earth orbit. It also required the NRO to review all of NASA reconnaissance-related activities as broadly defined in the agreement (Document 24).

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pan-STARRS [wikipedia.org]

      According to Defense Industry Daily significant limitations were put on the PS1 survey to avoid recording sensitive objects. Streak detection software (known as "Magic") was used to censor pixels containing information about satellites in the image. Early versions of this software were immature, leaving a fill factor of 68% of the full field of view (which figure includes gaps between the detectors), but by March 2010 this had improved to 76%, a small reduction from the approximately 80% available. At the end of 2011, the USAF completely eliminated the masking requirement (for all images, past and future). Thus, with the exception of a few non-functioning OTA cells, the entire field of view can be used.

      Space Force will probably just waste some more money (i.e. transfer more $$$ to the Beltway Bandits), but you could easily imagine scenarios in which it could assist space science. For example, the Space Force could be tasked with finding near Earth objects, freeing up responsibility from NASA and using military $$$ to accomplish a shared national/global security and space science goal.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 21, @02:58PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 21, @02:58PM (#804531) Journal

    When the REAL space force, consisting of sailors and marines, comes into existence, there will be jurisdictional disputes. The air force will be permitted to operate up to near the earth/moon LaGrange poins. From there on out, it's going to be the real force.

    May the Navy be with you, and the Marines watch out for you.

    --
    #walkaway

  • (Score: 2) by ilsa on Thursday February 21, @03:09PM

    by ilsa (6082) on Thursday February 21, @03:09PM (#804536)

    Those damned bugs won't know what hit them!

    Would you like to know more?

