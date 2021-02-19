from the to-infinity-and-beyond! dept.
President Donald Trump isn't giving up on his vision of creating a new Space Force within the US military, even if it has to start out small.
Speaking at the Brookings Institution Tuesday morning, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein confirmed reports that Trump will sign Space Policy Directive 4. "That will establish the Space Force... within the Department of the Air Force," Goldfein said.
Initially, the White House had sought to create a Space Force as a brand new branch of the military, equal in standing to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. But the proposal ran into opposition from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, which must approve the creation of a new military branch.
With Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, the White House appears to be pursuing a "plan B" that sets up a sort of miniature Space Force under the Air Force. Notably, the new entity maintains the Space Force name, and the directive that's awaiting the president's signature also keeps the goal of converting it into a full-fledged military branch at some point in the future.
"I think the fact that we're having a national debate on space is really healthy," Goldfein said. "We're the best in the world in space and our adversaries know it. They've been studying us and they've been investing in ways to take away that capability in crisis or conflict... We as a nation cannot let that happen."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday February 21, @02:48PM (1 child)
Debate is reasoned discussion. The side that warns about consolidating power in smaller hands, or recognizes that many of the disparate elements have disparate missions and therefore should actually remain separate entities, has not been heard from at all. Instead we get a welcome to the new TSA of the space science community.
Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 21, @03:06PM
For the moment, the Space Force is simply a reshuffling of funds that are already being spent on military space missions. And some people might get to wear fancy badges and others will call themselves space cadets. I don't know where you see a "space TSA" forming. The space science community is already the bitch of the military:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012_National_Reconnaissance_Office_space_telescope_donation_to_NASA [wikipedia.org]
https://www.americaspace.com/2012/06/06/top-secret-kh-11-spysat-design-revealed-by-nros-twin-telescope-gift-to-nasa/ [americaspace.com]
https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB509/ [gwu.edu]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pan-STARRS [wikipedia.org]
Space Force will probably just waste some more money (i.e. transfer more $$$ to the Beltway Bandits), but you could easily imagine scenarios in which it could assist space science. For example, the Space Force could be tasked with finding near Earth objects, freeing up responsibility from NASA and using military $$$ to accomplish a shared national/global security and space science goal.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 21, @02:58PM
When the REAL space force, consisting of sailors and marines, comes into existence, there will be jurisdictional disputes. The air force will be permitted to operate up to near the earth/moon LaGrange poins. From there on out, it's going to be the real force.
May the Navy be with you, and the Marines watch out for you.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Thursday February 21, @03:09PM
Those damned bugs won't know what hit them!
Would you like to know more?