Neuroscientists at Case Western Reserve University claim to have discovered a previously unknown mechanism for neuron communication. Using electric fields, neurons are able to activate other nearby neurons even when there is no physical connection between the cells. In one test, the scientists used a hippocampal slice of a mouse brain, and found that after cutting the slice in half and separating the pieces, they were able to induce a signal in one half which could bridge the gap and generate activity in the other.

AIUI, we've known the brain produces and can be influenced by electric fields for decades, so this doesn't seem particularly surprising, although it's still rather interesting if it helps to truly understand what's going on. Personally, I'm wondering if this will allow a brain-computer interface without drilling through the skull to implant electrodes... :)

Research paper: Slow periodic activity in the longitudinal hippocampal slice can self‐propagate non‐synaptically by a mechanism consistent with ephaptic coupling