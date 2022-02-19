Stories
The US Cannot Crush us, Says Huawei Founder

posted by martyb on Friday February 22, @06:55AM
Hardware

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47274679

The founder of Huawei has said there is "no way the US can crush" the company, in an exclusive interview with the BBC.

Ren Zhengfei described the arrest of his daughter Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, as politically motivated.

The US is pursuing criminal charges against Huawei and Ms Meng, including money laundering, bank fraud and stealing trade secrets.

Huawei denies any wrongdoing.

Also at CNBC.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 22, @06:57AM

    ... making sure Trump doesn't get a deal with China.

