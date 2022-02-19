from the just-reboot-it dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Have you tried taking it off and putting it back on again?
"My left shoe won't even reboot": Faulty app bricks Nike smart sneakers
Nike users are experiencing some technical difficulties in the wild world of connected footwear. Nike's $350 "Adapt BB" sneakers are the latest in the company's line of self-lacing shoes, and they come with the "Nike Adapt" app for Android and iOS. The app pairs with the shoes and lets you adjust the tightness of the laces, customize the lights (yeah, there are lights), and see, uh, how much battery life your shoes have left. The only problem: Nike's Android app doesn't work.
Android users report that their new kicks aren't paring with the app properly, and some customers report failed firmware updates for the shoes, which render them unable to pair with the app at all. Nike's app on Google Play has been flooded with 1-star reviews in response to the faulty update.
One user writes, "The first software update for the shoe threw an error while updating, bricking the right shoe." Another says, "App will only sync with left shoe and then fails every time. Also, app says left shoe is already connected to another device whenever I try to reinstall and start over."
"My left shoe won't even reboot." writes another. One user offers a possible solution, saying, "You need to do a manual reset of both shoes per the instructions."
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 22, @02:59PM (5 children)
Someone, tell me this is an Onion story. Please.
#walkaway
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 22, @03:00PM
Do they use BlueToe(tm)?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by opinionated_science on Friday February 22, @03:11PM
the *absolute* best thing about this story, is learning about Lock Laces. [amazon.com]
Now *thats* modern tech! /s
(Score: 3, Informative) by RS3 on Friday February 22, @03:18PM
It's all about tracking software.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 22, @03:24PM
Yes. Sure. Based on a true story though [espn.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 22, @03:34PM
The Kaepernick malware has spread to the entire Nike left shoe supply.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Friday February 22, @03:30PM (1 child)
In order to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, Nike recommends to purchase an additional pair of shoes. The left shoe in the new pair will also brick. But you can then take the new right shoe and wear it on your left foot so that you have two shoes which can boot successfully. Auto lacing should still work.
Nike does not warrant that power auto-lacing will continue to work or work at all if it ever did work. Nike disclaims all liability for discomfort experienced due to the user's stupid left foot being incompatible with a Nike right foot shoe. Any such complaints constitute proof that the end user is not following the directions and then being completely satisfied with the result. In this case it is the user's responsibility to purchase yet another pair of shoes in a larger size so that the right shoe is more compatible with the user's left foot. It is the user's responsibility to be happy with the solution given, or to purchase additional pairs of shoes. Nike is working diligently to resolve the problem and ensure that right shoes also do not become bricked, which would be the user's responsibility to fix and be happy with the result.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday February 22, @03:39PM
But I have two left feet! My other right foot is already a brick. My body's dead weight is hampering my ability to find my laces (ehm, phone) anyway and drains my batteries continuously.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 22, @03:40PM
$350 for pair of sneakers? Some people clearly have to much money. Self-lacing shoes, how lazy do you have to be to not be able to tie and lace your own shoes? If you can't do it do you even have enough dexterity to stand up right and walk? But then it apparently doesn't even work properly all the time so that might not even be an issue. Are these sneakers even made for walking or are they something you keep in your trophy closet / sneaker collection / of bling-bling?
Could the issue be that you are constantly putting pressure and weight on the "computer", and also that the shoe probably bends and flexes a fair bit as you walk. It's not exactly boots that are made for walking.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday February 22, @03:43PM
Of course there are blue LEDs. Consumertards won't buy anything that does not have blue (or at least rainbow) LEDs built in.
Odd that the link shows one of these is available in white. Consumertards hate white. They think it is ugly. At least that is what they say every time I mention white/beige/other color computer cases.
And here I am, perfectly happy with an "old fashioned" set of Walmart velcro shoes.