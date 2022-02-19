Stories
Keeping Heavy Metals Out Of Beer And Wine

posted by Fnord666 on Friday February 22, @10:45PM   Printer-friendly
janrinok writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A frosty mug of beer or ruby-red glass of wine just wouldn't be the same if the liquid was murky or gritty. That's why producers of alcoholic beverages usually filter them. But in a study appearing in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers report that a material often used as a filter could be transferring heavy metals such as arsenic to beer and wine. They also found ways to possibly limit this contamination.

Chronic dietary exposure to high levels of arsenic, lead and cadmium can endanger health. Therefore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set limits on these heavy metals in foods and beverages. Although some studies have reported elevated levels of the contaminants in wine and beer, researchers aren't sure how the metals are ending up in these beverages. Benjamin Redan, Lauren Jackson and colleagues wondered if the diatomaceous earth (DE) used to filter beer and wine could be introducing heavy metals, and if so, whether altering the filtering conditions could reduce the transfer.

Benjamin W. Redan, Joseph E. Jablonski, Catherine Halverson, James Jaganathan, Md. Abdul Mabud, Lauren S. Jackson. Factors Affecting Transfer of the Heavy Metals Arsenic, Lead, and Cadmium from Diatomaceous-Earth Filter Aids to Alcoholic Beverages during Laboratory-Scale Filtration. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 2019; DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.8b06062

  • (Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Friday February 22, @11:08PM

    by Joe Desertrat (2454) on Friday February 22, @11:08PM (#805363)

    researchers report that a material often used as a filter could be transferring heavy metals such as arsenic to beer and wine.

    So that's why I feel bad if I drink a lot of them!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 22, @11:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 22, @11:12PM (#805366)

    Bogus!

