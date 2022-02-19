from the algae dept.
The transition took place over the course of 50 weeks and was caused simply by the introduction of a predator to the environment. Time-lapse videos are available in the supplementary info.
The transition from unicellular to multicellular life was one of a few major events in the history of life that created new opportunities for more complex biological systems to evolve. Predation is hypothesized as one selective pressure that may have driven the evolution of multicellularity. Here we show that de novo origins of simple multicellularity can evolve in response to predation. We subjected outcrossed populations of the unicellular green alga Chlamydomonas reinhardtii to selection by the filter-feeding predator Paramecium tetraurelia. Two of five experimental populations evolved multicellular structures not observed in unselected control populations within ~750 asexual generations.
De novo origins of multicellularity in response to predation
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Saturday February 23, @06:49AM
Well, there goes one of my prime candidates for the Great Filter.
3 billion years on earth between single cells and multicellular vs 1 year in the lab. I wonder what the difference was.
